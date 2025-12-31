A tech expert shared essential laptop tips, guiding users to protect devices and enhance performance at home

Key advice included avoiding soft surfaces, managing battery charge, and using sleep mode properly

Netizens flooded the comments, sharing experiences, asking questions, and giving advice on laptop care

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A tech expert has shared practical tips that many laptop users often overlook, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide.

Tech expert gives computer care tips that will help extend the life of the machine. Image credit: The Open University, charis_computer_hub/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video shared online by @charis_computer_hub on TikTok offered clear guidance on protecting devices while extending their lifespan and performance.

In the video, the expert highlighted some essential tips for all laptop users.

Laptop care tips every user must know

The expert shared three crucial laptop care tips that many overlook.

First, he advised that we avoid using laptops on soft surfaces like beds, as vents can become blocked.

Heat buildup in blocked vents can damage internal components, sometimes leaving screens completely blank even when the power is on. Proper airflow, he stressed, is vital for longevity.

Second, battery care remains essential. Overcharging generates excessive heat that can harm the laptop.

Users should unplug once the battery is full and avoid draining it to zero. He recommended maintaining charge levels between 30% and 85% to prevent long-term battery failure.

Third, he urged users to use sleep mode on laptops correctly. Keeping devices in sleep mode for extended periods, especially when travelling or in bags, can trap heat.

He advised limiting sleep mode to short durations, allowing machines to rest without overheating.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaian Netizens react to laptop care advice

The comment section was quickly filled with netizens sharing experiences, asking questions, and offering advice:

AdomBa wrote:

“Me taking it from my bed immediately 😅 thank you sir.”

Mohammed Shiraz shared:

“Modern laptops have battery management systems. Keeping them plugged in at 100% uses direct current and preserves battery life.”

Juliet Agyapong wrote:

“My laptop has turned to plug and use.”

Charis Computer Hub replied Juliet Agyapong:

“Get the battery replaced.”

princebluesn shared:

“My laptop has never turned off for 13 months. I sleep it after use and continue later.”

RiCky banKz added:

“My screen has turned green. What can I do to fix it?”

Sky GraPhiX wrote:

"My battery ran down from 86% to 7% with just a second while using it, after that it stopped charging. What could be the problem?"

francisayitey2 wrote:

"I have a Surface Pro 3 laptop. It still runs and drains the battery even though it is shut down. Please, what do I do to curtail this? Thank you."

Bro Chris🌀 added:

"I set mine to 90 per cent charge limit. When it reaches 90, it does not charge again."

user7086100469579 wrote:

"Please I have a table which is not working. There is a password on it which has been forgotten. It's a Samsung tablet. Can you help me with it, please?"

A Ghanaian lady gives the top four tips every freshly admitted university student must know. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UPSA male students warned over stalking ladies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), advised male students to be respectful in their interactions with female students on campus.

This message was delivered in a video by a member of the school's management.

The university emphasised that male students whose advances are rejected should respect the wishes of female colleagues and refrain from being forceful or stalking them.

Source: YEN.com.gh