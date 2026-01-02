A foreign philanthropist, identified as Reza, repaired a broken water pump for a rural Ghanaian community

The viral video showed villagers celebrating as clean water flowed again after over a year without access

Ghanaians praised the act online, highlighting the ongoing challenges of clean water access in rural areas

A video capturing the moment a foreigner restored access to clean water for a Ghanaian village has gone viral, touching the hearts of viewers worldwide.

A foreigner in Ghana, Reza, helps restore clean water for a rural Ghanaian community.

The emotional clip, shared on TikTok, documented the journey of the obroni, identified as Reza. The clip captured the moment he discovered the community's cry for cleaner water to the joyful moment their broken water pump was fixed.

The journey began when Reza, driving through a rural area, noticed women and children carrying buckets of contaminated water fetched from a local stream.

Reza helps rural community in Ghana

Moved by the sad situation, he stopped his vehicle to investigate. Reza learned that the town's only foot pump had been broken for over a year, leaving them with no choice but to drink unsafe water. Upon learning this, he chose to resolve the problem.

"We need to fix this!" Reza declared in the video.

True to his word, he contacted a local water pump engineer. The trending video showed the engineer and community members working together to diagnose and repair the broken pump. After three hours of work, they successfully replaced the faulty part.

The video's most powerful scene showed the first gush of clean water from the restored pump.

The community, especially the children, shouted for joy, with many of the women splashing and playing in the fresh water. The village residents were visibly overwhelmed with gratitude.

The philanthropist, who has documented his charitable work across various communities, was celebrated for his swift and impactful intervention.

The video has been widely praised not only for its heartwarming content but also for shedding light on the critical issue of clean water access in rural communities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Reza restoring clean water

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Kwabena_933 wrote:

"Now tell me why you don’t love white people. 😥 God bless you, sir 🙏🙏"

Blaq.wealth said:

"So they have people in the village who can actually fix it, and they all decided to lay back, and they let the village suffer? Sometimes you don’t have to wait for the government."

Bigsam commented:

"Bro, thank you for helping communities. It's the best you can ever do for mankind. To provide the basic necessities of life. Thank you for the Joy you bring to these communities."

SON OF MOSES stated:

"So this small thing, the community couldn't do. 😌 Ghana."

Reza surprises weary yoghurt seller

Reza surprises weary yoghurt seller

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Reza, while in Cape Coast, surprised a tired yoghurt seller by purchasing all his stock, brightening his day.

Reza, known for his acts of kindness, helped distribute the yoghurt to passersby, and his kind gesture earned him praise.

Netizens reacted with admiration, sharing messages of thanks and blessings for Reza’s generous act, which brought smiles to many.

