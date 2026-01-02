Akwatia-based businessman, Twum Barima and other rich miners from the area held an end-of-year car show in their municipality

The rich miners in the area drove to a specific venue to show off their luxurious cars and spinning prowess

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the event and the opulence on display

A group of wealthy miners from Akwatia in the Eastern region were spotted showing off their luxurious cars, which are assumed to have been purchased using the money they made from mining.

The annual end-of-year car show was held at the Danyame Recreational Village on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Twum Barima and other rich Akwatia miners hold an end-of-year car show to exhibit their luxurious vehicles on December 31, 2025. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

In a video on X, the wealthy miners formed a convoy on a dusty and bumpy road to the venue. The clip depicted different convoys snaking their way to the showpiece event.

In a separate post, popular Akwatia-based millionaire Twum Barima was seen in a Lamborghini. He used the momentous end-of-year occasion to show off the swanky luxury car.

The end-of-year car show is an annual event held by the rich miners in Akwatia. It serves as a platform for them to show off their cars and spinning skills.

In one video, Twum Barima was seen spinning and leaving bystanders in awe.

Reactions to Akwatia car show & Barima's Lamborghini

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

Some wondered why the rich miners have not constructed the roads, but rather decided to drive their luxury cars on such pathways.

Read some of them below:

@vawulens_ said:

"See the road ‘wealthy miners’ dey move ‘their fleet of expensive cars’ on! 😭 ‘Wealthy miners’ no fit even put small wealth together to make the road better for their expensive cars. 😂 Poor man will never appeal for that, he’ll rather celebrate them and ask for small coins🤦‍♂️."

@attrakta said:

"I see people talking about the Rich men fixing the Roads. In Ghana, it's not allowed..IBI government wey dey do that .. those individuals can only lobby. How can an individual wake up and say I am putting ramps on Tema highway ..(It doesn't make sense, right?)"

@nee_Agric wrote:

"Misplaced priorities 😞; it's obviously clear that there's a very poor community with no meaningful infrastructural development from the roads, houses, and the spectators, but these few chose to splash funds on exotic vehicles instead of investing in human capital development.🧐🤷🏿😎."

@samuelkwakye58 said:

"You can never convince me that the same God that created the Western world was the same one that created those of us here. It can never be true, the mentality and reasoning depict this statement."

@japcer11GH wrote:

"After all the money and cars, what have they done for their community that they are pulling those minerals from? I will be glad if someone educates me on that. In 30 years, all these flashy cars will be obsolete. A refurbished school, hospital, or library will also be fine."

@ArenaAFRIQUE said:

"What’s worthy about this, and what shows they are all miners? They are using such cars to pass on these poor roads and bad looking environment without thinking of how to help develop the town, and you call them WORTHY? Africans will always be Africans."

