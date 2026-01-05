Zanetor Rawlings is trending for all the right reasons following her utterances and support offered to the grieving family of Naser Toure Mahama

This comes after she made a pledge to the widow of the late MP after she, together with others, visited his residence

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have consoled the family of the late Naser Toure Mahama

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, Zanetor Rawlings, the eldest daughter of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has made a pledge to the widow of the late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama.

Speaking on the sidelines after joining other NDC MPs on a visit to Naser Toure Mahama's residence on January 5, 2025, Zanetor Rawlings expressed sorrow over the passing of her late colleague, whom she labelled as a friend.

Zanetor Rawlings makes one pledge to Hajia Adam, the widow of Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama. Photo source: @tinanewsgh/TikTok, @1957News/TikTok

Source: UGC

She consoled the bereaved family and opened up on a pledge she made to Hajia Amina Adam, the widow of the late MP.

“As an MP, I can say that Honourable Naser was my friend. I don’t have many words. What I can say is that God knows best, and in all things we give thanks to God. We pray that his family and children will have the strength because what has happened is not easy.

“I have told his widow that, looking at how her husband was my friend, I know I cannot do everything, but I will be there for her. If she needs someone to speak to, I will be there for her. Situations like this are really sad,” she told the interviewer.

Members of Parliament who attended the burial service of the late Ayawaso East MP included Sam George, Patrick Yaw Boamah, John Dumelo, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.

Zanetor Rawlings pays her respect to the Naser Mahama Toure. Photo credit: @tNaser Mahama Toure/Facebook,@tina newsgh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Death of Naser Toure Mahama

The demise of Naser Toure Mahama was announced on Sunday, December 4, 2025, by his family and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Often referred to as “Mac Naza,” the NDC stalwart, who was serving his fourth term in Parliament, reportedly died while on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Parliament, in a statement, eulogised the late MP and extended condolences to his family and loved ones.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Naser Toure Mahama’s family

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video offered words of condolence to the grieving family of the late NDC MP.

KING PABLO stated:

"Awwww, it isn’t easy oooo."

user5522252616782 added:

"How I wish she were my MP. Love you, mum."

yaw dwarkwaa wrote:

"Very thoughtful of Zanetor Rawlings. God bless her."

Mahama consoles Naser Toure Mahama’s family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama visited the residence of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, to commiserate with the bereaved family.

A video captured the president looking visibly emotional as he struggled to hold back tears over the death of the late MP.

He was accompanied by NDC bigwigs, including the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu; the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie-Moore; and other party officials.

Source: YEN.com.gh