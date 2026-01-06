A beautiful Ghanaian woman trended online after flaunting a bundle of cash she planned to use for a PS5

The young lady shared that the gift was intended for a guy named Koby, but his refusal to visit changed her mind

Netizens flooded comments, sharing amusement and disbelief at her bold display of generosity and honesty

A Ghanaian woman has courted massive online attention after posting a video about her relationship with a young man named Koby.

On her TikTok account, @toxicpsycho11, she displayed a substantial stash of Ghana cedis, explaining she had intended to buy the guy a PS5 for the New Year.

Flaunting the cash in her hands, she said:

"Koby, what I’m holding can buy a PS5 ,nd I’d even get change. But when I asked you to come home, you didn’t want to. This New Year, I would have bought you a PS5."

Her candid confession sparked discussions about love, generosity, and expectations in relationships, quickly going viral among Ghanaians online.

Reactions to Ghanaian lady flaunting cash

Social media users flocked to the comments section, offering amusement, encouragement, and candid takes on her situation.

Bigg_Marvin❤️‍🩹 wrote:

"Send me some err 😂😭?"

️ŘF said:

"Na so this girls never see me."

Kobby Nero asked:

"Should I go, guys? 😕"

Daniel Archer added:

"I will come home, please."

Jordan_51JDA🔥✅ shared:

"Why is it that I don’t get this kind of chance in my life, kraaa 🤨🤨🤨🤣."

NanaEfya's wear👗🎽🥿👞🙏❤️ shared:

"Sisterhood is proud 😂😂😂."

Watch the TikTok video below.

