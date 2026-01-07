A Ghanaian man living in the USA with his family received a Christmas gift from his children that left him speechless

The man's children gave him cards which contained clues for the dream gift that amazed him and made him emotional

Netizens applauded the children for showing their father such love, while others hoped to do the same for their parents

A Ghanaian man living in the United States of America (USA) with his family was given his dream car as a Christmas gift by his children.

The man has three children who shared that they were all happy to have him as their father and appreciated all he had ever done for them.

In a video on X, the man first received Christmas cards from all three of his children, with one sentence running through each of these.

"Find your way to the door."

After reading all the cards, he was handed a box and asked to open it, and when he did, he found a bundle of money said to be $10,000.

The man could not hold his tears back and started crying.

His children were amazed by his reaction, but still managed to lead him to the door to see the second gift.

When they got out, the new BMW 5 Series was parked in the driveway with a ribbon on the bonnet, with the man amazed at the sparkling gift.

The children explained that since he often said a Mercedes-Benz was his dream car, they thought to get it for him as a Christmas gift.

The children handed the car key to their dad, who seemed to be in disbelief.

They encouraged him to at least drive the car, as he sat in the driver's seat and told his children he was speechless.

"I don't know what to say. You've made me proud. This is the greatest Christmas, and I love my gift," the father said after the test drive around the block.

Reactions to US-based dad's Christmas gift

@akwesi_tugah said:

"Make we do same for our parents 🙏."

@donteddy15 wrote:

"Great children, God bless you all. You children shall do even more for you all."

@billoselorm said:

"Nice one- can’t wait to do the same for my papa!"

@KSnetne wrote:

"E be dem naa go come collect the money again too oo🤣."

@38en4ff said:

"😂 See how smart they are, he will likely spend the 10k on them again, and they will likely be taking the car for rides. they are too young to own a car, so let's buy it for dad and ride it."

@JefferyAnkamah wrote:

"It reflects years of sacrifice, presence, and parenting done right. Gifts like this don’t come from money alone; they come from children who feel grateful, not obligated. Live right 🕯️👏."

@Yeezythoughtme said:

"He has no excuse for his cousins back home there’s evidence uncle has 10K. Please, uncle, I need money for school fees😭😭😭😭."

@king_obadiah wrote:

"God bless this man, and God bless his kids. The result of training your kids well; kudos to all of them cos they all played their quota for this to materialise."

@William69832674 said:

"When you raise your children well enough, they will always carry you in their heart and your old age will be glorious. Discipline and love is a perfect way of raising a good generation’s and look at his prayers because even getting the two beautiful gifts. More blessings sir."

Funny Face’s kids send their mum a note

YEN.com.gh also reported that Vanessa Nicole had shared what her four children did for her on Mother's Day on May 11, 2025.

In a heartwarming gift, they wrote a lovely letter about her qualities they admired, expressing their love for her and applauding her.

The TikTok video melted the hearts of many social media users as people talked about what a great mother Vanessa Nicole is.

