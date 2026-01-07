A Ghanaian police officer on the road helped a supposedly financially stranded driver with Mobile Money for fuel

The driver expressed his gratitude by gifting the police officer with some cash for his kindness and consideration

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments to share their varied thoughts on the incident

A police officer showed his humanity when he helped a driver pretending to be stranded on a highway in Accra with some money.

The driver, Francis, was parked on the shoulder of the road and was approached by a police officer who assisted him financially.

In a video on social media, Francis told the police officer that he had run out of fuel and did not have money to top up from the closest station so that he could continue his journey.

The officer checked the driver's license and handed it back to the driver before taking his phone from his pocket and sending cash via Mobile Money so he could buy some fuel.

While the police officer was sending the money, Francis counted some cash of his own and held it under the steering wheel.

After he received the Mobile Money alert, the driver asked the police officer why he had decided to give him the money, and his response was as follows:

“You said you were short of fuel; therefore, I had to support you.”

The driver quickly handed over some cash, which appeared to be all GHC100 notes, to the police officer and said, 'God bless you.'

The police officer seemed surprised and was hesitant to take the money, but he eventually took it, with Francis explaining why he was rewarded.

“You made me feel like I had a helper. God bless you.”

Reactions to driver rewarding policeman over MoMo

YEN.com.gh collated reactions to the video shared by Ameyaw Debrah on Facebook. Read them below:

Odihe Mathias said:

"When one joins the force for the love of it, that's the result. If you joined by frustration, anger, job seeking wahala."

Ben Silva Arfa said:

"I keep saying if you’re a person, no matter where you find yourself, you’ll still demonstrate that kindness for the world to see 🤍❤️ it takes nothing to be nice to one another."

Mantey Agogo wrote:

"One time I went to swedru and my transportation money got finish a police man gave me money for transportation ♥️. Ghana police, we love you."

Bingles de Gaspello said:

"Other Police colleagues will think it's bribe money or tips for the whole coffers 😂😂😂😂."

Emmanuel Okyere wrote:

"From this video I just watched, this is not content creation. The reason is simple. The camera was hidden, so the police officer had no idea that he was being shot. Secondly, the driver hid his face so that he could post whatever transpired between them, whether it was good or bad. This cannot be termed as a bribe. This is a pure gift. The driver had one clear intention to do what he did. Kudos to the officer."

Young Rich said:

"These kind people are rare to find, though, but thanks to the officer 🙏🏿, you are indeed a nice person 💯💖🙏🏿."

Alvin De Savage wrote:

"Mr President and IGP must see this."

