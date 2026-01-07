The CEO of NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, has commended President Mahama for stabilising Ghana's economy without relying on Eurobonds

Speaking on TV3's New Day, he described Mahama's first year in office as marked by "thoughtful and innovative leadership"

Tamekloe criticised the previous NPP government, suggesting economic hardships would have worsened under their leadership

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for stabilising the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking on TV3's New Day programme on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Tamekloe said the president is steering the country towards the right path with what he termed as "thoughtful and innovative leadership."

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the CEO of NPA, slams the NPP while praising President John Mahama for stabilising Ghana's economy. Photo credit: Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe/Facebook.

Reviewing President Mahama's first year in office, Edudzi Tamekloe, who is also the National Democratic Congress' legal affairs director, said the current economic stability in Ghana is without Eurobond support.

"President Mahama, in one year, with thoughtful, innovative leadership, without Eurobond, has kept this economy sound," he said.

"As we sit today, we have not taken one dollar Eurobond, as we speak today. But the economy is sound... Ato Forson [the finance minister] has paid the debt he inherited, about 709 million dollars," he added.

According to him, things would have gotten worse if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had not been voted out of office, as they would have used happenings in other countries to further burden the ordinary Ghanaian citizen.

"Do you know that if the NPP were in power, the abduction of Nicholas Maduro [Venezuelan president] would have been a reason for fuel prices to go up?" the NPA boss further stated.

"You have a situation where a whole government communication is about the Russian/Ukraine war. The people who were having bombs dropped on them in Russia and Ukraine had their inflation at single digits. Look at the distance from here [Ghana] to Ukraine, but we were rather having double-digit inflation, and Russia/Ukraine were responsible for that," he explained.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Edudzi’s review of Mahama's first year

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to comments made by Edudzi Tamekloe in his review of President Mahama's first year in office.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@001Xtasy said:

"This is the honesty we’ve been missing. Under NPP, every global headline became an excuse to hike fuel prices. Under Mahama, shocks are absorbed, not transferred to the people."

@FavoriteRamsey also said:

"Eeiii, the NPP government is suffering oo. They are in opposition, but still, people are cooking dem."

@Iamqwodwo1 commented:

"Absolutely true, the NDC government have governed the country well to the extent that the negative happenings in the global world have not had repercussions on the state of our economy, unlike we were used to. And they did it without borrowing from the international market."

NDC's Godwin Edudzi Tameklo criticises NPP's reorganisation efforts. Photo credit: Edudzi Tameklo/Facebook & Getty Images.

