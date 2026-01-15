A U.S.-based Ghanaian doctor from Asante Akyem Agogo courted widespread attention after a heartwarming video captured his return home to give back

The medical professional moved many as he honoured his uncle by launching an education foundation to support brilliant but needy students in Agogo

Social media users thronged the comment section, praising the doctor for showing gratitude and celebrating the sacrifice of an elderly family member

Love, gratitude, and purpose came together beautifully in Asante Akyem Agogo as a U.S.-based Ghanaian doctor turned appreciation into lasting impact.

U.S.-based Ghanaian doctor appreciates uncle who sponsored his education as he sets up an educational foundation in his honour. Image credit: @akwasibugatitv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

What began as a family celebration soon became a powerful story of giving back, gratitude, and hope for the next generation.

Dr Michael Adusei officially launched the life-changing education foundation, an initiative dedicated to supporting brilliant but financially challenged students in Agogo. The foundation was introduced with a seed donation of GH¢100,000, setting the tone for a future built on opportunity and access to education.

The colourful unveiling took place during Dr Adusei’s annual New Year Togetherness Party, hosted at his residence in Agogo. Family members, friends, traditional authorities, public officials, and community members gathered in a joyful atmosphere filled with music, laughter, and shared purpose. At the heart of the occasion was a simple but powerful mission: honouring the man who made his dreams possible.

Dr Michael Adusei honours uncle

Speaking with emotion, Dr Adusei recounted how his uncle sponsored his education through secondary school and beyond, laying the foundation for his journey into medicine in Ghana and later abroad.

He described the support as life-shaping and said the foundation was his way of ensuring other young people receive the same chance he was given.

The uncle, featured in a TikTok video shared by AkwasiBugatiTV, was seen hugging his nephew tightly as they both sobbed, showing deep appreciation and emotion.

The elderly man whose name was, however, not captured received widespread praise in the comments, with many recognising him as a compassionate caregiver who has positively impacted countless lives in Agogo.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Obrafour, Obaapa Christy, honors Educationa Foundation launch

Adding colour and star power to the event, celebrated Ghanaian entertainers including Obrafour, Wendy Shay, Obaapa Christy, and Baaba were present to show support for the initiative. Their presence amplified the message that education remains a shared responsibility across all sectors of society.

Traditional and political leadership also stood firmly behind the vision. The Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akyem North, Sarah Amoakoa, the Queen Mother of Asante Akyem Agogo, other queen mothers, and respected opinion leaders commended the foundation, describing it as timely, thoughtful, and community-driven.

The Life Changing Education Foundation is expected to offer scholarships, learning support, and mentorship to deserving students, helping them pursue academic excellence without financial strain. More than a foundation, it stands as a symbol of gratitude, sacrifice, and the enduring power of family support, proof that when one life is lifted, many more can follow.

Reactions to U.S.-based Ghanaian honouring uncle

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, with many sharing their views on the adorable video. The young man expressed love and appreciation for his uncle’s years of support, both in Ghana and abroad.

A.Leen wrote:

"The Agogo uncles ankasa deɛ they are God sent oo 😩 my uncles are number one."

Nana Yaa Nyarkowa Ag added:

"The man is so good. My friend’s boss."

Mimi_lav wrote:

"Allow men to show emotion."

lawlaw204 shared:

"Yes, very good man."

Jo_jo🌸🫂💘🦋 shared:

"See me tearing up 🥲, because I have rich family members but none care whether you will survive or not."

O’NEAL commented:

"Dr Adusei is a very good man. God bless you🙏🙏🙏."

Elle MawuSi shared:

"Unfortunately, I lost Uncle Selase when he made a huge promise to me, but his impact carried me to where I am now, REST WELL UNCLE CHARLES SEALSE ADZEWODA. I have named my first son after your uncle. continue resting in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️."

