John Dumelo Stops at Okponglo Bus Terminal to Offer Free Transport to Stranded Non Resident Students
- John Dumelo personally stopped at the Okponglo bus terminal and paid for transport for non-resident students stranded after lectures
- The students were visibly excited and grateful, with many thanking him as they boarded vehicles without paying
- The gesture sparked praise online and renewed discussion about the daily transportation struggles students face in Accra
A viral video making the rounds on social media has put the spotlight on MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, after he was spotted at the Okponglo bus terminal helping stranded students get home.
In the clip, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP is seen stopping briefly at the busy terminal, where many non-resident students usually struggle to find transport after lectures.
Anyone familiar with Okponglo knows how frustrating it can be in the evenings, with long waits and packed buses becoming the norm.
Rather than drive past, John Dumelo decided to step in.
He paid for the transport fares of several students and helped them secure rides to their various destinations.
The students could not hide their excitement, with some smiling, laughing, and thanking him repeatedly as they boarded the vehicles.
The simple gesture has warmed hearts online, with many praising him for understanding the everyday struggles of students.
Others noted that it showed a side of leadership rooted in empathy and presence, not just speeches and promises.
For many observers, the moment felt genuine.
It was not about politics or cameras, but about easing a real problem, even if just for a day.
The video has since sparked fresh conversations about the transportation challenges non-resident students face in Accra.
John Dumelo distributed chickens on Christmas
The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, put smiles on the faces of his constituents.
The outstanding politician and father of three shared goodies with all families in his constituency.
The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo stated on social media that he has been sharing eggs with members of the constituency for over two weeks.
In a trending video, the award-winning actor was spotted in a black smock and denim jeans while distributing the well-fed fowls to his people.
He disclosed that the live fowls were from his farm harvest, and he began the distribution from American House to Westland, then to Dzorwulu and Tesano, among other places.
Some social media users have commended John Dumelo for always supporting families in his constituency with good items and other products.
John Dumelo donated food items to caterers
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, donated several food items to school feeding caterers in his jurisdiction
The Deputy Agric Minister indicated that this was his way of ensuring that children in his constituency enjoy quality meals in school
Social media users thronged the comment section to applaud John Dumelo for his benevolence towards his constituents
