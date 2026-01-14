A video of two Ghanaian women courted online attention as it showcased highlights of their decade-long friendship

In the video, the ladies took netizens back to their Saint Louis Senior High School days, sharing fun and hilarious school moments

The most touching moment was when one served as the maid of honour at the other’s wedding, moving many hearts

Two Ghanaian ladies have captured hearts online as they celebrated a decade of friendship in a heartwarming TikTok video.

Two Ghanaian ladies trend as they celebrate 10 years of adorable friendship. Image credit: @akyerekowaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Shared by @akyerekowaa, the clip stressed the beautiful journey of their friendship over ten years, reflecting love, laughter, and unwavering support.

Nana Akua Akyerekowa, one of the friends, expressed her joy in the caption, emphasising how their bond has grown stronger with time, unlike many friendships that fade. She noted that celebrating without each other simply is not an option.

Two Ghanaians celebrate 10 years of friendship

The video began with a nostalgic flashback to their Senior High School (SHS) days, where the friends were spotted in humorous “night picture” snapshots and candid Saint Louis SHS moments. Fans were delighted by these glimpses of youthful fun, laughter, and the beginnings of a friendship that would only deepen with time.

As the video progressed, it showcased the friends’ growth into accomplished, elegant women, celebrating milestones together. A particularly heartwarming scene captured one of them serving as maid of honour at the other’s wedding. Dressed in a dazzling violet bridesmaid gown, she stood proudly beside her friend in a breathtaking white wedding gown, holding her bouquet. The scene, filled with music and joyful smiles, melted the hearts of viewers, exemplifying loyalty and sisterhood at its finest.

Throughout the video, their playful energy and affectionate exchanges reminded viewers of the rare beauty of long-lasting friendships. From childhood laughter to elegant adulthood celebrations, the video was a testament to dedication, shared memories, and mutual love.

Netizens flocked to the comment section, expressing admiration for the bond and praising the ladies for honouring friendship in such a joyful and beautiful manner. Many shared their own stories of lifelong friends, inspired by the warmth and authenticity captured in the clip.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaians react to friends celebrating years together

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section, with many recognising the friends from different stages of life and sharing warm messages of admiration and joy.

ℳ.ᐟꫝ𝒂ᥫ᭡.♥︎🍒 wrote:

"This is nice 🥹🥹🥹."

Mam_U💕😇shared:

"Mese the dark one punished me at the Dining Hall paaa for not bringing cutlery and I had to stand on the table for some hours herrr this feeling 😂😂😂."

dfw._ezzy added:

"This is so beautiful 🥹🥹❤️."

Efya Adomah added:

"Tell sch pee that I have still not recovered from her punishment 😭she didn’t have to seize my food."

Baiduwaa 💕 added:

"I wasn’t expecting that🥹😍… congratulations, stranger ❤️."

A Ghanaian lady gets surprise proposal on a date night with boyfriend. Photo credit: Manuel clicks. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Friends cheer as man proposes to girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video captured a beautiful and emotional surprise marriage proposal between two Ghanaian lovers.

In a video spotted online, a young Ghanaian woman was dressed elegantly for what she believed was a simple date night with her man.

As she walked into the venue, she was completely taken aback to find her boyfriend down on one knee, holding out an engagement ring.

Source: YEN.com.gh