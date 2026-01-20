Students of the University of Ghana have expressed concern following a serious accident on the university campus

The accident, which occurred on January 20, left one student injured and in need of urgent medical treatment

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post expressed hope for the student’s recovery following the unfortunate incident

Students of the University of Ghana have been left worried after a fellow student was involved in a serious accident.

The unfortunate incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, January 20, at the CEGENSA Highway on the University of Ghana campus, involved a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Vitz.

A young Ghanaian lady who recently went to the University of Ghana has been involved in an accident. Photo credit: @univers1057/TikTok, @University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @univers1057fm, Moses Mozart Agbenyo, the duty officer in charge, stated that a first-year student who was seated at the back of the Uber vehicle sustained injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“There is a Level 100 student, a lady named Olivia, who was on board the Uber car. She was seated at the back and was affected by the impact, so she has been rushed to the student clinic to be attended to. We are yet to know her condition,” he said.

He also advocated the installation of speed ramps on the road to prevent future accidents.

“We have realised that there should be speed ramps. This will be included in our report so that the PDMSD or the university authorities will take it into consideration. School has just reopened and there are many students on campus, so this is necessary,” he added.

University of Ghana, Ghana, Lady, Accident, Campus passing, car, accident. First-year student at the University of Ghana reports to campus. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

A student who was at the scene when the incident occurred also explained that he saw one of the vehicles speeding, which ultimately resulted in the crash.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions and comments. It was captioned:

“Moses Mozart Agbenyo, duty officer in charge, and an eyewitness speak on a road accident involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Vitz on the UG campus, which left a Level 100 student injured.”

Watch the video below

Reactions to accident on UG campus

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the unfortunate incident and wished the student a speedy recovery. Others also raised concerns about the safety of that particular road.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This is unfortunate. I hope the university authorities will do something about this because it is bad. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Hood Panelist 🇩🇪🇬🇭 commented:

“This road is too narrow!”

Pascal Akurugu indicated:

“No be this jeep man buy give ein woman as birthday gift?”

Mister_Taps added:

“Second time something like this has happened on campus.”

K stated:

“I saw this jeep when I was going for manual registration. Sorry, hope the people inside are okay.”

UCC graduate dies in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) died in a car accident on the Cape Coast–Kumasi highway.

In honour of her memory, a candlelight vigil was held at her residence on May 19, marking exactly one week since her passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh