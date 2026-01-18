At least 34 people were injured after a KIA Grandbird 34-seater bus overturned at Asuboi on the Accra–Kumasi Highway in the early hours of Saturday, January 17, 2026

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said its Suhum team rescued the trapped driver, who sustained serious injuries, while the remaining passengers were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital

The crash has reignited concerns about the deadly Asuboi stretch, which has claimed multiple lives in recent years, including a 2025 accident that killed five people and injured several others

At least 34 people were injured in an accident at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Saturday, January 17, 2026, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The Ghana National Fire service responds to the scene of an accident at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on January 17, 2026. Image credit: GhanaNationalFireService

In a statement, the state agency said a KIA Grandbird 34-seater bus overturned on its side, seriously injuring the driver and leaving the other passengers with varying degrees of injuries.

The GNFS Suhum station received a distress call regarding the accident at 0255 hours on Saturday and dispatched a team to the scene.

The seven-member fire team was led by an experienced officer identified as STNO II Antwi Forson.

At the scene, the fire service officers quickly assessed the damage and took action to save lives.

“Upon arrival, the team found a KIA Grandbird 34-seater bus lying on its side in the middle of the road. The crew rapidly assessed the situation and rescued the driver, who was trapped, using extrication equipment. Other casualties had been rescued prior to the fire crew's arrival and were taken to the Suhum Government Hospital for medical treatment,” the statement said.

“The accident resulted in 34 casualties, with the driver sustaining severe injuries and the remaining passengers suffering minor injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded,” it added.

Accident claims five lives at Asuboi

The Asuboi stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway has seen several accidents in the recent past, making it a dangerous juncture on the problematic route connecting Ghana’s two largest cities.

In August 2025, five people were killed, and many others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Asuboi.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the accident happened on Saturday, August 16, 2025, and involved a Sprinter bus that was speeding when one of its tyres suddenly burst.

This made the driver lose control and led to the fatal accident.

According to reports, a response team arrived at the accident scene about 30 minutes after the incident and transported the injured to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

A tipper truck crashes into a hair salon in Kumawu Zongo on January 17, 2026, killing four people. Image credit: @original.1233

Truck crashes into salon at Kumawu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that four people died when a heavy-duty truck rammed into a salon at Kumawu zongo in the Ashanti region on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

The impact killed four people, including a beloved hairdresser known as Madam Esther, a child believed to be hers, an apprentice, and a customer.

Videos from the scene went viral on social media, which showed an excavator being used to remove the truck from the destroyed structure.

