Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo suffered his first defeat since completing his high-profile move to Manchester City

The 26-year-old endured a difficult afternoon as Kobbie Mainoo stole the headlines, with Man United claiming local bragging rights in the Manchester derby

Semenyo could, however, quickly turn the page, with a potential first-ever Champions League appearance on the horizon when City face Bodø/Glimt

Antoine Semenyo’s flying start in Manchester City colours hit its first real bump on Saturday, January 17, 2026, as the Ghanaian forward tasted defeat in his maiden Manchester derby against United.

It was an afternoon that brought him back down to earth after weeks of praise.

The 26-year-old earned his third straight start since completing a £62.5 million switch from AFC Bournemouth, but this outing lacked the spark that defined his first two games in sky blue.

Although his overall showing fell below his usual standard, Semenyo still finished with the highest rating among City attackers, recording a 6.6 score on Sofascore.

Across 90 minutes, the Black Stars forward worked tirelessly but struggled to leave his mark. He failed to register a shot on target, surrendered possession 13 times, completed a single dribble, and contributed defensively with one interception and two clearances.

Those numbers told part of the story, yet one moment became the talking point long after the final whistle.

Kobbie Mainoo embarrasses Semenyo; fans react

In the 42nd minute, Semenyo attempted to press Kobbie Mainoo high up the pitch.

What usually leads to turnovers instead turned awkward. Mainoo, calm and confident, skipped past the City winger with a sharp change of direction before launching a United move.

Below is the clip:

The brief exchange left Semenyo chasing shadows and handed social media its moment.

Fans quickly reacted online, with YEN.com.gh gathering some of the comments that followed.

@yanitedjai_ wrote:

"Naughty from the lad. Give him more regular minutes and he gets cookin again."

@boxypiper teased:

"That Semenyo brother was feeling like Ronaldo before he faced Manchester United Everyone is a gangster until a real gangster steps in the room."

@michaelclassic1 added:

"He was sent to the cleaners."

@Walker__123 joked:

"Sent him to go get eggs."

Mainoo shines as Semenyo's winning run ends

Despite the viral clip, Semenyo never hid. He continued to press, track back, and compete until the end, showing resilience even on an uncomfortable evening.

Still, the spotlight belonged to Mainoo, whose composure drew praise from interim United boss Michael Carrick after the match.

“Kobbie Mainoo was great alongside Casemiro. They gave us a foundation really – with Licha [Lisandro Martinez] and Harry [Maguire]”.

“I felt it was a game for experience and knowing what it feels like. It was a bit of a calculated gamble to see if Mainoo could get through it.”

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed City’s defeat and ended Semenyo’s perfect start with his new club.

Attention now shifts to Europe, where the winger hopes for redemption as City prepare to travel to Norway to face Bodo Glimt in their next Champions League outing.

Semenyo should have joined United, Scholes insists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Scholes believes Antoine Semenyo should have joined Manchester United instead of Manchester City.

The former England midfielder argued that City do not need the Ghanaian forward and warned his £62.5 million move could see him blend into the crowd.

