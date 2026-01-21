It has been a year since the sensational TikTok mother, Amonu, who brought countless Ghanaian families joy online, passed away, leaving a lasting impact

Amonu, mother to popular TikToker Osanju, often collaborated with him to create fun, heartwarming content, defying health challenges to lift spirits online

Tragically, after Amonu passed on January 20, 2025, both her son Osanju and husband Agya K also died within the same year, leaving fans devastated

Ghana paused to remember the late TikTok star Amonu, who passed away on January 20, 2025.

Known in private life as Veronica Frimpong, she had brought laughter, warmth, and countless memorable moments into homes across the country.

Her vibrant presence on social media, alongside her son Osanju and husband Agya K (Kwame Frimpong), left fans and followers with a treasure trove of family fun.

Osanju and Amonu’s joyful TikTok collabs

The mother-son duo, Amonu and Osanju (Elvis Frimpong), were inseparable online.

They shared countless moments of laughter, pranks, and heartwarming interactions that captured the spirit of Ghanaian family life.

Despite Amonu’s health challenges, she never allowed them to dampen her energy or her love for creating content. Followers fondly recall Osanju playfully bothering his mother, bringing both humor and warmth to every video.

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Celebration of Amonu’s loving memory continues

The nation grieved when Amonu passed, but the sorrow intensified as tragedy struck the rest of the family.

Nine months later, Osanju succumbed to leukaemia, his youthful energy and charm leaving a void online and in real life.

Less than two months after, Agya K, the loving father and husband, also passed away, completing a heartbreaking year for the family and the Ghanaian community.

Despite the sadness, fans and family have chosen to honour Amonu’s life with joy. Her one-year memorial celebrates the laughter, love, and unforgettable content she shared.

Through the memories of Amonu, Osanju, and Agya K, Ghanaians remember a family that embodied warmth, creativity, and togetherness, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire smiles across the nation.

Osanju tears up at Amonu's one week

Ghanaian content creator Elvis Frimpong, popularly known as Osanju, attended his mum's one-week observation on February 13, 2025.

The viral TikTok sensation, who has been cosigned by several top brands and stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, lost his mother last month.

Osanju's mother, Veronica Frimpong, popularly known as Amonu, was a key feature in his viral online content.

After Amonu's passing, Osanju, seemingly influenced by his beliefs, vowed not to fully participate in his mother's funeral rites, especially her one-week observation.

The content creator, a staunch Jehovah's Witness, established that it was senseless for people to gather just for his mother's funeral date to be communicated as custom demanded.

He received heavy backlash for his stance and demeanour toward Amonu's death.

In a turn of events, Osanju was seen at the event near tears in his funeral cloth, mourning with his TikTok colleagues, including Oheneba Jude and Ama Yeboah.

Osanju speaks at his mum's one-week

According to Osanju, it was grief rather than his faith that had influenced his previous stance about his mother's one-week.

Speaking at the event, the content creator explained that he was somewhat new to the customary requirements for mourning relatives and had never worn funeral attire.

Osanju added that he could not fully accept that his mother, Amonu, had died until the one-week observation.

Amonu's funeral has been scheduled for March 22, 2025.

Osanju buried in a Barcelona casket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a huge frenzy is building up around the late Osanju after a video of his casket surfaced on social media.

The Ghanaian content creator was laid to rest on October 4, 2025, in a white coffin with Barcelona stickers.

It was one of the late TikToker's wishes to be sent off with his favourite team, Barcelona's emblem.

