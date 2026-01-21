Yaw Sarpong: Journalist Questions Bishop J. Y Adu Whether He Foresaw Musician’s Passing, Video
- Bishop John Yaw Adu has cleared the air in the wake of veteran musician Yaw Sarpong's passing
- In an interview, Bishop J.Y. Adu gave evidence to show that he foresaw and prophesied the passing of the veteran musician
- Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views regarding his statement
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, has broken his silence on the passing of veteran singer Yaw Sarpong.
This comes after the respected man of God, well known for his prophetic declarations, was quizzed in an interview about whether he had a vision regarding the passing of Yaw Sarpong, who was with him for many years.
In a short answer, Bishop J.Y. Adu responded, saying he foresaw the passing of popular musicians and made it known during his 31st December Watch Night Service.
"You can Google it. On the 31st December Watch Night Service, I gave a prophecy about this, where I said that we will lose top musicians and comedians."
Bishop J.Y. Adu 31st Night prophecies
Bishop J.Y. Adu, during the 31st December Watch Night Service, raised eyebrows when he stated that he foresaw that Ghana would mourn over the demise of popular musicians.
"I still foresaw the people mourning; musicians who have impacted lives with their music are going to pass on. I can say that our tears are not over. I see the nation in tears," he told the congregants.
Bishop J.Y. Adu first gained instant fame in January 2025 after his prophecy of a fire outbreak during the 31st December Watch Night Service came to pass following the Kantamanto Market fire in the early hours of January 2, 2025.
The video had generated a lot of reactions at the time of writing the report.
Watch the TikTok video of Bishop J.Y. Adu’s response
Ghanaians mourn the passing of Yaw Sarpong
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the grieving family of Yaw Sarpong in the wake of his passing. Others also shared their views on the disclosure made by Bishop J.Y. Adu.
duksan44 commented:
"Meaning he has been staying with Tiwaa in the same house for 15 years?"
efyanhyira54 added:
"You have started again, papa."
nicholaskofintim added:
"Please father, the blame game is too much… it’s early days yet."
Obaa Doris added:
"I know J.Y. Adu really loves Yaw Sarpong. He will say ‘Yaw, sing for me.’ He will indeed miss him and his songs."
Akose opined:
"So that means the wife and the children are not the ones who killed him because you saw it coming."
Karma President prophecy on Yaw Sarpong trends
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular seer Karma President went viral after his old doom prophecy about Yaw Sarpong resurfaced.
In a video, he prophesied that the late Yaw Sarpong was struggling spiritually and that tragedy would befall him despite his efforts to recover from a stroke at the time.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.