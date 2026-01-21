Bishop John Yaw Adu has cleared the air in the wake of veteran musician Yaw Sarpong's passing

In an interview, Bishop J.Y. Adu gave evidence to show that he foresaw and prophesied the passing of the veteran musician

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views regarding his statement

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, has broken his silence on the passing of veteran singer Yaw Sarpong.

This comes after the respected man of God, well known for his prophetic declarations, was quizzed in an interview about whether he had a vision regarding the passing of Yaw Sarpong, who was with him for many years.

Ghanaian prophet Bishop J Y Adu was quizzed on Live TV if he foresaw Photo credit: @Bishop J Y Adu/Facebook, @Yaw Sarpong/Facebook

Source: TikTok

In a short answer, Bishop J.Y. Adu responded, saying he foresaw the passing of popular musicians and made it known during his 31st December Watch Night Service.

"You can Google it. On the 31st December Watch Night Service, I gave a prophecy about this, where I said that we will lose top musicians and comedians."

Bishop J.Y. Adu 31st Night prophecies

Bishop J.Y. Adu, during the 31st December Watch Night Service, raised eyebrows when he stated that he foresaw that Ghana would mourn over the demise of popular musicians.

"I still foresaw the people mourning; musicians who have impacted lives with their music are going to pass on. I can say that our tears are not over. I see the nation in tears," he told the congregants.

Bishop J.Y. Adu first gained instant fame in January 2025 after his prophecy of a fire outbreak during the 31st December Watch Night Service came to pass following the Kantamanto Market fire in the early hours of January 2, 2025.

Yaw Sarpong passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the age of 66 at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi. Photo credit: @Yaw Sarpong/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The video had generated a lot of reactions at the time of writing the report.

Watch the TikTok video of Bishop J.Y. Adu’s response

Ghanaians mourn the passing of Yaw Sarpong

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the grieving family of Yaw Sarpong in the wake of his passing. Others also shared their views on the disclosure made by Bishop J.Y. Adu.

duksan44 commented:

"Meaning he has been staying with Tiwaa in the same house for 15 years?"

efyanhyira54 added:

"You have started again, papa."

nicholaskofintim added:

"Please father, the blame game is too much… it’s early days yet."

Obaa Doris added:

"I know J.Y. Adu really loves Yaw Sarpong. He will say ‘Yaw, sing for me.’ He will indeed miss him and his songs."

Akose opined:

"So that means the wife and the children are not the ones who killed him because you saw it coming."

Karma President prophecy on Yaw Sarpong trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular seer Karma President went viral after his old doom prophecy about Yaw Sarpong resurfaced.

In a video, he prophesied that the late Yaw Sarpong was struggling spiritually and that tragedy would befall him despite his efforts to recover from a stroke at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh