Mahamudu Bawumia visited Yaw Sarpong’s family home in Kumasi to mourn with them and sign the book of condolence.

The former Vice President had earlier visited Yaw Sarpong during his illness, a gesture the family has remembered with appreciation

The visit highlighted the national recognition of Yaw Sarpong’s contribution to gospel music and Christian ministry

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia visited the family house of late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong in Kumasi on January 25 to mourn with the family and pay tribute to the respected gospel legend.

The visit was a quiet one, marked by reflection and sympathy, as the family continues to grieve their loss.

Bawumia was received by members of Yaw Sarpong’s family, including his children and close relatives.

The atmosphere at the house was calm but heavy, as mourning rites were still ongoing.

During his visit, Bawumia spent time with the family, offered words of comfort, and expressed his sadness over the passing of the gospel musician.

He later signed the book of condolence opened in memory of Yaw Sarpong, paying tribute to a man he described as dedicated, disciplined, and deeply committed to gospel ministry.

Those present said he spoke warmly about Yaw Sarpong’s contribution to music and faith, noting how his songs touched lives across the country.

Bawumia’s visit was not his first encounter with the late musician during his difficult period.

He had earlier visited Yaw Sarpong when he was unwell, showing concern and support at a time when the gospel legend was battling health challenges.

That earlier visit has since been remembered by many as a sign of respect and compassion.

Members of the family expressed appreciation for Bawumia’s continued support, describing his presence as comforting. They thanked him for standing with them both during Yaw Sarpong’s illness and after his passing.

The visit added to the growing number of tributes being paid to Yaw Sarpong, as the nation continues to reflect on his life, music, and lasting legacy.

Yaw Sarpong's children mourned him in Kumasi

The children of Yaw Sarpong gathered at the family house in Kumasi to grieve the loss of their father and talk about the funeral arrangements.

All five children were present at the family house as the family came together to observe mourning rites.

They were dressed in black as they sat quietly at the house, surrounded by close relatives and family friends.

The atmosphere was sombre, with grief clearly written on their faces.

The gathering marked the first public moment of mourning for the family since Yaw Sarpong’s passing.

The late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong's son, Kwame Sarpong, breaks his silence on his father's demise on January 20, 2026. Photo source: Yaw Sarpong

