Bishop J.Y. Adu has stirred reactions with his latest comments about the late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong

In a video, the preacher claimed the late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong had girlfriends, although Tiwaa took care of him

Social media users who took to the comments on the video shared varied opinions on the statement made by the preacher

The founder of New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi, Bishop J.Y. Adu, has offered clarity on the love life of late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong.

Speaking in an interview with Smart Ghana TV on Monday, January 26, 2026, Bishop Adu denied that the late musician was having an amorous affair with his fellow singer Tiwaa.

Bishop J.Y. Adu recounts an alleged amorous affair the late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong had with other women. Photo source: Yaw Sarpong, Bishop J Y Adu

Source: TikTok

Rather, Bishop J.Y Adu indicated that the gospel musician at some point had girlfriends even though Tiwaa was the one taking care of her to ensure he regains full fitness.

“Yaw Sarpong did not love Tiwaa. If he did, they would have been married a long time ago. He saw Tiwaa as a sister. I lived with them here and can tell you confidently that they had no amorous relationship. Yaw Sarpong had multiple girlfriends, and I know of one who even purchased a car for him.”

Yaw Sarpong's demise

The music fraternity was thrown into sorrow on Tuesday, January 20, after it was reported that Wo Haw Ne Sen hitmaker had died at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

His demise came over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on December 7, 2025.

Lady reportedly curses Yaw Sarpong

Bishop J.Y. Adu, in an earlier interview, stated that a spiritualist reversed the curse after the woman refused to make peace with the late Yaw Sarpong.

Bishop Adu noted that the woman passed away on the day Yaw Sarpong regained his ability to walk amid his health battle.

Yaw Sarpong's brother blames Aunty Naa and Oyerepa FM for contributing to the late singer's death. Photo source: Yaw Sarpong, Oyerepa FM, @cozytvgh/TikTok

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to Bishop J.Y. Adu's comments

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Bishop J.Y. Adu.

Gee opined:

“The truth in this Yaw Sarpong and Tiwaa issue is that I don't think the two had any amorous relationship. If it had been that way, they wouldn’t have come this far. Because when two people are dating in the same office, automatically there will be misunderstandings here and there, and they can't go far with their music career.”

TRICIA 2 reacted:

“What I saw was he captured Tiwaa for ministry interest. He didn’t want the woman to go far with her voice, because her voice was the signature of his brand. Period.”

So_chic_gh indicated:

“If they had dated, their friendship wouldn't have lasted this long. People should think critically about such issues before making accusations.”

Mary Enning wrote:

“And they have disgraced her. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Yaw Sarpong's brother criticises Aunty Naa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong's brother lashed out at Aunty Naa and Oyerepa FM days after the legendary gospel musician's untimely demise.

In a video, the late singer's brother accused the Kumasi-based media personality of being responsible for his health declining and eventual death.

Source: YEN.com.gh