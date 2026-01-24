Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, criticised the New Patriotic Party for failing to address tensions before signing the peace pact

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, said the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Peace Pact signing ahead of its presidential primary did not address the deeper tensions within the party.

All five NPP flagbearer aspirants signed a Peace Pact at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

However, Franklin Cudjoe described the signing of the peace pact as a facade. In an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV, Franklin Cudjoe said the aspirants and their supporters are deceiving themselves.

His comments come amid growing concerns among party supporters and the general public over perceived friction among some flagbearer aspirants, despite the party’s public commitment to peace and unity.

The comments also follow claims by one of the flagbearer aspirants, Dr Bryan Acheampong, that he thwarted a near brawl between Ken Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This narration has, however, been rejected by Sammi Awuku, a member of the Bawumia Campaign Team.

Franklin Cudjoe said that peace agreements are signed and celebrated publicly, but often fail to confront the root cause of the internal party disagreements.

He further stated that such situations create a non-existent impression of unity even though the underlying disagreements among aspirants have not been resolved. He urged the party to confront its past actions to restore public confidence.

“It is a facade. I think they are deceiving themselves. They know a lot of the carnage that party committed in this country, and they are not confronting the issues. It is important for them to confront the issues and actually beg before they even think of coming to power. Well, good luck to them,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyepong are the candidates in the NPP flagbearer race.

Akufo-Addo fires warning

During the signing of the peace pact, former President Nana Akufo-Addo held that the party was bigger than any individual.

“Unity is not an option, a strategic necessity to victory,” he said at the Peace Pact signing involving the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also cautioned all the aspirants to rise above short-term emotions.

Source: YEN.com.gh