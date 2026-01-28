Zu of the Stay By Plan podcast shared behind-the-scenes details on how IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit spiralled into chaos after an itinerary meant to stay private found its way online

The Ghanaian media personality explained how his role as IShowSpeed’s tour guide was disrupted when the day’s itinerary leaked, changing schedules, security plans, and the entire experience

Having ridden in the same car with IShowSpeed all day, Zu explained how the team quickly adjusted strategies to manage crowds and protect the streamer after the plan surfaced online

Ghanaians are finally hearing the other side of the story behind American streamer IShowSpeed’s chaotic day in the country, and it is coming directly from the man who sat beside him throughout the journey.

Zu, a member of the Stay By Plan podcast team and the official Ghana tour guide assigned to IShowSpeed, has opened up about what truly went wrong during the streamer’s visit to Ghana.

According to Zu, IShowSpeed arrived in Ghana with a carefully mapped-out itinerary. The 21-year-old streamer had listed about 17 locations he hoped to explore within a single day, all designed to give him an authentic feel of Ghanaian culture, street life, and landmarks. The plan was ambitious but achievable until it found its way online.

Within a few hours of IShowSpeed’s arrival, the itinerary began circulating widely across social media platforms. Copies were shared repeatedly, exposing every intended stop and movement. What was meant to be a controlled and immersive experience quickly turned into a public spectacle.

Zu explained that being in the same car with the streamer throughout the day allowed him to witness the impact of the leak firsthand. The growing crowds, while well-meaning and enthusiastic, gradually disrupted the flow of the visit. Streets became packed, movements slowed, and spontaneous interactions replaced planned moments.

At that point, the mood shifted. What should have been raw, intentional and personal turned crowded and tense. Zu noted that having every move anticipated online posed safety concerns and stripped the visit of its original purpose.

IShowSpeed's GH team reacts to itinerary leak

Speaking on the Stay By Plan podcast on YouTube, Zu shared how the team was forced to act quickly once the situation became unmanageable. To protect the streamer and regain some control, they made a decisive choice: abandon the leaked itinerary entirely.

Instead of following the original schedule, the team began selecting destinations at random. This adjustment helped reduce predictability and allowed them to move more freely, even though it meant skipping several planned stops.

Zu also mentioned that IShowSpeed had hoped to meet several Ghanaian personalities during the visit. However, the overwhelming crowd presence made it nearly impossible to proceed with those arrangements.

By the end of the day, only a fraction of the original plan had been completed. Still, Zu believes lessons were learned about privacy, planning, and crowd management for future high-profile visits.

IShowSpeed does backflip in front of Okuapemhene

