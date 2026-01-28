King Paluta has captured massive attention with his hit song “Ewor Me,” sparking a viral dance challenge that has drawn celebrities and content creators across Ghana and beyond

The latest pair to join the buzzing “Ewor Me” dance challenge is Yoofi and Jane, the much-loved Ghanaian–Russian TikTok couple

Known for dancing across Ghana and other countries, Yoofi and Jane now live in China, where they continue creating content while raising their adorable baby daughter

King Paluta’s new song "Ewor Me" continues to dominate timelines, pulling celebrities and content creators into a fast-growing dance wave that shows no signs of slowing.

TikTok couple Yoofi and Jane amaze Ghanaians as they jump on King Paluta's new hit, "Ewor Me." Image credit: @yoofiandjane/TikTok

The infectious rhythm and playful choreography have turned the track into a social media favourite, with fans eagerly watching how different personalities interpret the moves.

Among the latest names to join the challenge are popular TikTok couple Yoofi and Jane, whose entry has quickly caught attention online.

In a trending video shared on their official page @yoofiandjane, the couple delivered a smooth and well-coordinated dance routine that blended joy, chemistry, and creativity, earning admiration from viewers online.

The clip captures Yoofi and Jane moving effortlessly to "Ewor Me", matching each step with wide smiles and natural flair.

Their chemistry stood out, making the routine feel less like a challenge and more like a shared moment of fun. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, applauding their timing, expressions, and the ease with which they connected to the song.

Watch the TikTok video below.

About TikTok couple Yoofi and Jane

Yoofi, a Ghanaian dancer, and Jane, also a Russian dancer, began their content creation in Ghana, where their love story began. Over the past years, the couple have built a strong online presence by telling their story through dance, using movement as a universal language that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Through consistent content on TikTok, they have grown a loyal fanbase drawn to their creativity and genuine bond. Dance has also opened doors for them to travel, perform, and share experiences across different countries.

Currently based in China, Yoofi continues to teach dance while the couple balances work, creativity, and family life. A few months ago, they welcomed their baby girl, adding a new chapter to their journey. Fans have since enjoyed seeing glimpses of family life woven into their content.

Interestingly, the little one, Maya, has already become a favourite among followers, with many noticing that she has inherited her parents’ dance genes.

At the time of publication, the trending video had amassed 105.9K likes and 1,390 comments.

Ghanaians react to Yoofi and Jane’s video

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section to share their love and reactions to the couple’s version of the trending “Ewor Me” dance challenge. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most interesting comments.

erkuahofficial 🤪 wrote:

"They are back on my screen 🥰🥰🥰."

Cee Twum shared:

"Mmmmwa 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 The best video on Tiktok today🥰🥰🥰."

COĎÝ GÀKPÖ commented:

"Just see the way the woman is happy, that tells u the happy home they're having."

𝓝𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓿𝓸𝓵𝓪ᥫ᭡ wrote:

they're

Afiapapabi🖤🖤 wrote:

"You guys are a whole vibe 🥰🥰."

Daniel, Duncan Williams’ son, releases new amapiano gospel hit “I’m taken” with a dance challenge. Image credit: Deewillslive/Instagram

