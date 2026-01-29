Longtime friend and caretaker of Yaw Sarpong, Bishop J.Y. Adu has captured attention with heartfelt reflections on the late Maame Tiwaa and her devotion to fellow bandmate

He shared how Maame Tiwaa endured personal hardships while selflessly caring for Yaw Sarpong throughout his prolonged illness

According to Bishop J.Y., the late Maame Tiwaa’s early passing may have been influenced by the physical and emotional toll of tirelessly supporting her bandmate

The passing of Ghana’s revered gospel music icon, Yaw Sarpong, has reopened emotional conversations around the sacrifices made by those closest to him during his final years.

At the centre of this reflection is the late Maame Tiwaa, whose quiet devotion, according to Bishop J.Y. Adu, came at a high personal cost.

Speaking during an interview on Aluta FM, Bishop J.Y. Adu, founder of New Jerusalem Chapel and a longtime friend of Yaw Sarpong, paid glowing tribute to the late singer, describing her as selfless, misunderstood, and deeply committed to service. His words have since stirred emotions among gospel music lovers across the country.

He explained that Maame Tiwaa remained steadfast by Yaw Sarpong’s side throughout his battle with a stroke, even while carrying her own burdens. Despite facing public scrutiny and private struggles, she continued to provide care, encouragement, and companionship, choosing compassion over comfort.

Bishop J.Y. noted that the late singer endured intense pressure, especially after allegations involving Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife surfaced on national radio. Those claims, he said, unfairly dragged Maame Tiwaa into public controversy, painting a picture that did not reflect the reality he personally witnessed.

"Yaw Sarpong had girlfriends": Bishop J. Y claims

According to the bishop, the accusations deeply affected Maame Tiwaa, yet she never withdrew her support. As someone who lived closely with both musicians for extended periods, Bishop J.Y. stressed that their relationship was purely professional and familial, likening it to that of siblings bound by music and faith.

He further suggested that the emotional strain, combined with the physical demands of caregiving, may have contributed to Maame Tiwaa’s untimely passing on December 7, 2025. Her death, he said, was not just a personal loss but a spiritual blow to the gospel music fraternity.

Barely seven weeks later, Yaw Sarpong also passed on, compounding the grief within the industry. The near-back-to-back loss of the iconic duo has left a void that many believe will take generations to fill.

As preparations for Yaw Sarpong’s funeral continue, Bishop J.Y.’s reflections serve as a reminder of the unseen sacrifices behind the music that shaped lives, ministries, and memories across Ghana and beyond.

Bishop J.Y to boycott Yaw Sarpong's funeral

Popular Ghanaian man of God, Bishop J.Y, also sparked online discussions with his remarks about the ex-wife of the late gospel music legend, Yaw Sarpong. Speaking in an interview with Aluta FM, the founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, Bishop J.Y shared his experience with the late musician’s struggles in the final weeks of his life.

According to him, Yaw Sarpong was thriving and engaged in ministry, even performing at church events, until the public drama caused by his ex-wife, Pinamang, on Oyerepa Afutuo FM disrupted his well-being.

The man of God shared that seeing her on television discussing the musician’s personal and marital matters broke Yaw Sarpong emotionally, leading to a visible decline in his health.

Yaw Sarpong, who had been battling health challenges, sadly passed away on January 20, 2026, just weeks after the passing of his longtime band partner, Maame Tiwaa.

His death was a major blow to Ghana and specifically, the music industry, marking the loss of one of its most respected gospel artists.

Bishop J.Y cautions Yaw Sarpong's family

Bishop J.Y has now issued a firm message to the family of the late musician, stressing that the ex-wife must not be allowed to perform any traditional widowhood rites.

This comes after Pinamang publicly apologised to the family for past conflicts and requested permission to participate in the ritual.

The Bishop emphasised that if the family agrees to allow her to perform the rite, he will not attend the funeral under any circumstances.

With the funeral approaching, Bishop J.Y’s stance has stirred reactions online, reflecting the ongoing debate about tradition, respect, and the legacy of one of Ghana’s most beloved gospel musicians.

Baaba Cann critiques Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife's

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Baaba Cann, a leading voice on Peace FM, has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding the funeral of gospel music legend Yaw Sarpong.

Speaking live on January 27, 2026, she cautioned the family against letting the late musician’s ex-wife, Pinamang, perform the widowhood rite. While Baaba urged the family to accept her apology, she stressed that the ritual should not be granted.

According to Baaba, Pinamang had clearly left the marriage years ago, returning to her home in Kumasi and disengaging from her husband’s life.

