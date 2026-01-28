Ghanaian media personality Baaba Cann has sparked online chatter with her bold views on the unfolding events surrounding legendary Yaw Sarpong’s funeral

The journalist urged the family to accept the ex-wife’s apology, but to reject allowing her to perform the widowhood rite at the funeral

She claimed Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife had already divorced the music legend years ago and only showed renewed interest when money was involved

Baaba Cann, a leading voice on Peace FM, has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding the funeral of gospel music legend Yaw Sarpong.

Baaba Cann criticises the ex-wife of Ghanaian music legend Yaw Sarpong, accusing her of being an opportunist. Image credit: Ghana Gospel Songs/Facebook, MyNewsGH, Peace 104.3

Source: UGC

Speaking live on January 27, 2026, she cautioned the family against letting the late musician’s ex-wife, Pinamang, perform the widowhood rite. While Baaba urged the family to accept her apology, she stressed that the ritual should not be granted.

According to Baaba, Pinamang had clearly left the marriage years ago, returning to her home in Kumasi and disengaging from her husband’s life.

“Her apology can be accepted, but it is not in her place to claim widowhood,” Baaba noted, adding that Pinamang only seems interested when financial matters arise.

Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife faces massive online backlash

Baaba Cann detailed how Pinamang previously aired issues with Yaw Sarpong on a TV show, Oyerepa Afutuo, sparking commotion among fans.

The media personality recalled that Pinamang resurfaced publicly when then Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the ailing music legend and donated generously to his upkeep.

“She never genuinely cared for Yaw Sarpong. She appeared only to ask the sick man to use to money in completing a house they share,” Baaba explained.

She emphasised that the recent apology and request to perform the widowhood rite should not be granted, as Pinamang is no longer a wife and seems motivated primarily by financial gain.

Baaba concluded by urging Ghanaians to remember the late gospel legend’s dignity and to respect the family’s decision while steering clear of opportunistic claims.

Reactions to accusations against Yaw Sarpong’s Ex

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section following accusations the radio and TV personality levelled against the ex-wife of gospel music legend, known as Pinamang. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most interesting comments on the claims.

Ericagyemang52 wrote:

"Pinamang and Akosua Serwaa are of the same blood."

PROUD SON❤️ OF THE VOLTA 💓💗 comented:

"Team legal wives, we have a new client."

Zack's Bite shared:

"These two sad events are a teaching subject for all men, both married and unmarried. Very responsible for your family, however, take good care of yourself first."

Papiisco wrote:

"Very good, Madam, God bless you more and more,"

Mangogo commented:

"Akosua Serwaa kept quiet, so if the woman takes him to Oyerepa too, she is being insulted."

Bawumia visits Yaw Sarpong’s family following his death. Image credit: nanakwame_off/Instagram & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Bawumia visits Yaw Sarpong’s family house

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the former vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, visited the family house of late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong in Kumasi on January 25, 2026, to mourn with the family and pay tribute to the respected gospel legend.

The visit was a quiet one, marked by reflection and sympathy, as the family continues to grieve their loss.

The New Patriotic Party politician was received by members of Yaw Sarpong’s family, including his children and close relatives.

Source: YEN.com.gh