The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, attended the commissioning of a Central Mosque at Akweteman on January 29, 2026

On his way to take his seat, a military personnel stopped him and insisted that he stand still for the national anthem to be played

Social media users who watched the encounter thronged the comment section of the post to share their varied thoughts

A military personnel asked the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to remain standing and not move while the national anthem was being played at an event.

The National Chief Imam was walking with some of his aides, who were holding him so he could move. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu attended the commissioning of a Central Mosque at Akweteman.

President John Dramani Mahama joined the Islamic cleric to commission the mosque on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

In a video on X, the military man saw that the National Chief Imam and his aides were walking instead of standing still while the national anthem was being played.

He quickly walked to them and said:

"They are playing the national anthem, so they should wait."

However, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, who was walking in front, attempted to plead with the military man to consider the health condition and strength of the 106-year-old man. He said:

"The old man cannot stand."

Despite the plea, the military personnel insisted, and the Chief Imam stood still until the playing of the national anthem was over. He was later helped to move to his seat.

Reactions to solider asking Imam to stand

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @abonten.diaries on TikTok. Read them below:

Jo Ro said:

"Perfect. God bless them for understanding."

Madam Mensah wrote:

"God bless our homeland, Ghana, amen."

qwame_trump said:

"🫡🫡🫡respect to the Ghana Army."

FN wrote:

"Oh slooooooow."

user32948793129437 said:

"Please, in the name of Almighty God, Imam has to rest; he has done a lot, and he needs to be resting now."

Dada_Cee wrote:

"Camera man didn’t stand ooo😂😂😂😂."

Appiah Stadium ‘extracts’ blessings from Chief Imam

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium met with the National Chief Imam and extracted blessings from him.

The controversial political commentator approached Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu while the revered cleric was seated in a car.

The video stirred reactions online, with many Ghanaians wondering how Appiah Stadium constantly meets notable personalities.

Mahama celebrated Sharubutu on his 105th birthday

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu reached the milestone age of 105 on April 23, 2024.

At the time, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, hailed the Chief Imam as a source of strength. Many other leaders besides Mahama look up to the cleric owing to the respect he is accorded by Ghanaians across the board.

The Chief Imam also faced a personal loss when his second wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, passed away.

