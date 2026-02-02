Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has defended his colleague in the ministry, Prophet ElBernard, after his prophecy about the NPP's primaries failed to materialise

The man of God had earlier prophesied that Kennedy Agyapong would defeat Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and other candidates to win the NPP primaries on January 31, 2026

Prophet Oduro's stern defence of his Christian colleague have sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the failed prediction

Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has broken his silence on Prophet Bernard ElBernard, leader of SpiritLife Revival Ministry, regarding his failed prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong during the just-ended NPP primaries.

Before the much-anticipated NPP primaries, which were held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Prophet ElBernard predicted a clean win for Agyapong, who was one of the perceived frontrunner candidates.

The man of God confirmed his statement on several occasions and went on to put his decades of being in the ministry on the line.

Unfortunately, his prophecy did not materialise as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the clear winner with 56.48% of the votes polled.

Immediately after the primaries, Prophet ElBernard released a statement apologising to Ghanaians, most especially Agyapong and his supporters.

Oduro on ElBernard's failed prophecy about Agyapong

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Prophet Kofi Oduro stood by his colleague Prophet ElBernard and stated that he remained a true prophet from God.

He claimed that only Christians lashed out at pastors when they made a mistake and listed some prophecies ElBernard had made about some prominent personalities that came to pass.

Oduro spoke about that of Ga Mantse, whom he predicted would be a king, and President John Mahama, whom he prophesied would win the 2024 presidential election, with his message to Ghanaians reading as follows:

"Please forgive Prophet ElBernard. We don't always get it right because we are men. And it's about time we let you know we are not demigods. We only project ourselves beyond our capacity," he stated.

"We are only doing what we have been assigned to do, and God be the glory. "I am only asking the church to pray for him because he is one of us. We can't desert him because I can also fail. We only see in part and prophecy in part."

Prophet Oduro went on to say that he is very much aware that Ghanaians will start lashing out at the church of God, but they should know that they are 'wounded but not dispersed'.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Oduro defending Prophet ElBernard below:

Prophet Oduro's support for ElBernard sparks reactions

Below are some of the comments collated by YEN.com.gh:

Tillin wrote:

"He’s not the only prophet whose prophecy changed. It happened in the bible. What if God wants to use this to test His servant ElBernard?"

Niel wrote:

"Those who have encountered him know he is a genuine man of God. No cap."

LeviteGH wrote:

"My problem is not ElBernard because I think a prophet shouldn't be judged over a failed prophecy, but my problem is with Kofi Oduro. He knew all these, yet he came out condemning the likes of Kusi Boateng, who had also been consistent with his prophecy until his prophecy failed in 2024. He is discriminating. If he has to stand, then he has to stand for the entire period."

Ohemaa wrote:

"A man so selfless and caring. Those behind their phones saying what they like about Prophet ElBernard, how I wish they would have the chance to encounter his ministry for just a second. Lose Christians, my Papa Prophet Bernard Elbernard always says know God for yourself. It’s only people who are weak christian’s and don’t read their bible will stand somewhere and speak ill of Prophet Elbernard. Whether his prophecies come through or not, we, his church members, love him, and we will forever stand by him."

Skyarch wrote:

"I repeat, an unfulfilled prophecy does not equate to a fake prophet. A prophet sees in part and prophesies in part according to the bible."

See the X post of Prophet Oduro telling his colleagues to avoid prophecies about politics:

Prophet Oduro cautions pastors about political prophecies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Kofi Oduro had entreated church leaders to desist from making political prophecies.

He claimed that they should focus on preaching the gospel instead of focusing on politics, as there are many souls to be won.

