Ghana Temporarily Suspends Citizenship Application for Diasporans

Ghana's Interior Ministry and the Diaspora Affairs Office temporarily suspended the citizenship application process for diasporans

The suspension, which is effective from February 1, 2026, aims to improve user experience and efficiency in the application system

The authorities assured applicants of their continued commitment and outlined updated requirements and timelines for submission

Ghana's Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, has temporarily suspended the Ghanaian citizenship application process for diasporans.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, February 1, 2026, the two Ghanaian authorities stated that the suspension is part of an effort to streamline and enhance the application process.

This, the statement said, would make the Ghanaian citizenship application process more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly.

According to the joint statement from the Ministry of the Interior and the Diaspora Affairs Office, the temporary suspension would allow for necessary refinements to ensure a smoother and more seamless experience when applications resume.

The two state institutions further assured members of the global diasporan community of their continued commitment to welcoming them home.

"Both institutions remain fully committed to welcoming members of the global African family home, and we are working collaboratively to introduce refinements that will make future applications smoother and more seamless.

"We appreciate the continued enthusiasm and cooperation of all prospective applicants and look forward to resuming the process shortly," the statement continued.

Requirements for Ghanaian citizenship application

Earlier, the Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office had announced requirements for obtaining Ghanaian citizenship by historic diasporans.

Kofi Okyere-Darko provided details regarding eligibility, required documentation, fees, and an overview of the application process.

For eligibility, he said that only applicants over 18 years of age are eligible to apply for citizenship.

Below are the documents and fees required for the citizenship application:

Completed application form

Birth certificate

Bio-data page of a valid passport

Proof of legal residence (two-year residence permit)

Police clearance/criminal records certificate from both your home country and Ghana

Evidence of strong ties to Ghana

Proof of DNA to support Ghanaian descent

Citizenship application fee of Gh₵25,000

Administrative processing fee of Gh₵1,500

How to submit your Ghanaian citizenship application

Okyere-Darko also outlined the application process overview:

Submit the listed documents and the Gh₵1,500 administrative fee to the designated administrative centre at the World Trade Centre Accra for review from February 2–6, 2026, between 9 am and 3 pm

for review from February 2–6, 2026, between 9 am and 3 pm Shortlisted applicants will be notified by email or phone to pay the application fee of Gh₵25,000 at the Ministry of the Interior - fees are not to be paid to any other parties

Upon completion of vetting, qualified applicants will participate in a one-day citizenship orientation class

The Diaspora Affairs Office will email invitations to the Citizenship Induction Ceremony.

Okyere-Darko stated:

"Specific details of the Ghana Citizenship Induction Ceremony, scheduled for 5th March 2026 by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama, will be shared in due course. We look forward to the opportunity to welcome you as fellow citizens of Ghana."

Dutch lady wants Ghanaian citizenship

