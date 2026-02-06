Students of Accra Academy Scripture Union (SU) gathered on their school field to pray passionately

One of the students led the rest of the members to read and meditate on the word and pray about various topics

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Students of Accra Academy Scripture Union (SU) were seen praying fervently in tongues close to their school's park.

The boys were led by another student of the school who could be one of the leaders of the Scripture Union on the campus.

Accra Academy students gather on their school field to pray intensely. Photo credit: @bleoofficial/Facebook & @cdrafrica/X

In a video on X, all the students who were praying wore their school uniform. Some of the boys wore the school's sleeveless jacket on their shirts while others wore the long-sleeved cardigans.

The Accra Academy students had formed a circle, and the person leading the prayer was standing in the middle of the gathering. The leader was holding a Bible which he probably read scripture from while they prayed.

All the students who were there had closed their eyes and were busily praying.

Reactions to students praying on campus

@nhyira_premium said:

"Interesting how some people are reacting to this. There is a place for FAITH and WORKS (studying). If someone is praying, that can’t be called nonsense if they have also allocated enough time to study and become successful students. Some of us are where we are today partly due to how Scripture Union “saved” us from not becoming wayward in high school. If done well, faith and works make you successful. And before you say anything, your mentor, role models and other successful people all have faith, belief in something and pray always. The difference is, you may not see them displaying themselves."

@deBlockholder wrote:

"Yet we can’t even reach the National Maths and Science Quiz quarter finals. If these prayers and fasting really work, these dudes would have won at least one of those trophies, but not even one, not to even talk about their WASSCE results. Pathetic."

@nanko_ali said:

"As if we no do some before chale your spiritual life will be solid, but when u complete and come out u go explain taya"

@EjiksCrypto wrote:

"This is better than those videos promoting promiscuity amongst High School student in Ghana. Or those comments that say “Teachers need self-control stipend” and start panning the video across young high school girls."

@Kwasiabinti_ said:

"We know you have brought this here for people to ridicule and insult them. But I’ll have this over the students running from school to smoke in a “ghetto” to commit crimes. May the good Lord answer their prayers. Amen 🙏🏾."

@Jay_GenZ247 wrote:

"Then wait till you see Prempeh College."

@pastor_mensah said:

"This is how God shaped some of us within the Scripture Union, and it is encouraging to know that there remains hope for this generation."

Students of Accra Academy leave campus without permission at night. Photo credit: @bleoofficial

Accra Aca students confidently break bounds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a concerned Ghanaian shared a video of some students of Accra Academy breaking bounds at night.

The boys walked leisurely back to their school after leaving without permission from any authority.

Some social media users who watched the video defended the boys, while others condemned the act.

