Old family photos of popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet ElBernard, surfaced online, sparking massive reactions as fans admired glimpses of his personal life

Prophet ElBernard, widely respected for his ministry, captured attention with a photo alongside his twin brother, leaving many amazed by their close bond and likeness

Social media users marvelled at the striking resemblance between the twin brothers, noting subtle differences while celebrating the unique connection that defines their relationship

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, founder and General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has sparked a flurry of reactions online after an old family photo resurfaced.

Prophet ElBernard's twin brother surfaces online in a heartwarming family moment, stirring massive reactions. Image credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The post, originally shared on Facebook during a birthday celebration, showed the man of God alongside his twin brother, Benedict Nelson-Eshun, leaving many followers amazed.

Fans and congregants alike were struck by the striking resemblance between the two, noting subtle differences such as Benedict being slightly taller than his famous twin.

Many had admired Prophet ElBernard for years without realising he had a twin, making the sight both personal and fascinating.

In the post, Prophet ElBernard paid tribute to his brother, writing:

"My twin brother, Benedict Nelson-Eshun and I. This is the man who taught me the power of sacrificial giving. Happy birthday to you, Benedict Nelson-Eshun."

Read the Facebook details below.

The heartfelt message highlighted not only their familial bond but also the influence Benedict has had on ElBernard’s personal and spiritual life. While details about Benedict’s professional endeavours remain private, it is clear that his role in shaping the prophet’s values is deeply appreciated.

The photo has since circulated widely on social media, sparking discussions among followers about the similarities in their features and the unique connection twins share. Many expressed admiration for the prophet’s openness in showcasing his family life, an aspect rarely glimpsed by the public.

From birthday celebrations to shared life lessons, the photo serves as a reminder that even highly respected public figures carry cherished personal stories, often hidden from the limelight. Social media users continue to celebrate the twin brothers, highlighting the power of family and the beauty of lifelong bonds.

Ghanaian musician, Blakk Rasta recounts how a prophetic message from Prophet Bernard ElBernard helped his transition from Islam to Christianity. Image credit: @ Prophet ElBernard, @ Blakk Rasta

Source: Facebook

Blakk Rasta recounts prophecy from Prophet ElBernard

Ghanaian reggae musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, born Abubakar Ahmed, has shared a deep prophecy he received from the founder and leader of SpiritLife Revival Ministry, Prophet Bernard ElBernard, that changed his life for good. Blakk Rasta recounts a message from Prophet ElBernard

Speaking in a recent interview on Joy Prime, Blakk Rasta, who was questioned on his journey from Islam to Christianity, recounted how, after 42 years in the religion, a prophetic message from Prophet EIBernard helped him understand a childhood experience that reshaped his spiritual path.

“I was a rooted Muslim who prayed 5 times daily, but all of a sudden things changed. I will have a dream, and before I realise it, it will materialise. I became frightened and decided to speak to a spiritualist, but someone directed me to Prophet ElBernard,” He said.

According to him, he eventually appeared before the man of God and his colleagues in the ministry, where they shared a lot of precise and forensic prophecies with him, but there was one that stood out.

“He told me something, he said, " When you were two years old, your mum carried you to a certain house. Upon getting there, you were struggling to get down, so she allowed you and began speaking to her sister. She couldn't find you afterwards and was afraid, but her sister asked that they search for you.”

“They eventually found you sitting in front of an old man speaking to him. In an attempt to carry you, the old man told them you were going to be great and would attract many youths with your movement, and so when they are beating you, they shouldn’t touch your head because heaven will be angry at you,” he added.

Blakk Rasta explained that this gave him insight that helped him transition to the Christian community.

Social critic Ralph St Williams calls for common sense in the wake of a failed NPP primary prophecy. Photo credit: Propet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook, Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ralph blasts Prophet ElBernard

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Social critic and change advocate Ralph St. Williams has reprimanded the General Overseer of Spirit Life Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, over his failed prophecy on the outcome of the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary elections.

The unsparing social critic took to his Facebook timeline to share a video of his reaction to the failed prophecy. Reacting, he described the supposed prophecy as misguided and ill-advised.

Prophet El-Bernard Nelson-Eshun has come under heavy criticism after his prophecy about the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary election did not come to pass as forecast.

Source: YEN.com.gh