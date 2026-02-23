Afua Asantewaa has taken to social media to complain about the demanding nature of her work

The media personality spoke about long-hour shifts, adding that she needed to visit a spa in Ontario

Netizens who reacted to the post commented on Afua Asantewaa's remarks about her issues abroad

Popular Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has triggered reactions online after sharing an update about her relocation to Canada.

The Guinness World Record hopeful posted a video of herself on February 23, 2026, complaining about the demanding nature of her job.

Afua, who shared photos of herself in November 2025 working as a food service attendant at Tim Hortons, a popular fast-food chain in Canada, posted a new video on her TikTok page in February 2026, looking exhausted as she lamented working 12-hour shifts on a weekend.

She admitted to having body aches as a result of working long hours, adding that despite the tiresome nature of her work in Canada, she would show up at her next shift.

"My second question: those who live in Canada alone and work 12 hours and do extra hours, when you come back from work, who massages you? I am really tired. I am going through it. I have been quiet this weekend because I am going through a lot. In fact, all Black people living abroad working 12 hours daily, I salute you guys. This does not mean I will not show up at my next shift, I will be there."

She sought the help of Ghanaians living in Ontario, appealing to them to recommend the best spa for her to visit.

"12 good hours on my feet. How do you guys do it here? Some of you have lived here for over 4, 5, or 10 years, and you do 12 hours on your feet daily. I have been on my feet for twelve good hours this weekend, and I am looking for the best spa, so please recommend one in the comments section for me. If you are in Ontario, I beg, help a sister. My body aches, and I feel very stiff."

At the time of filing the report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's work in Canada

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on working in Canada. Others also opened up about their hustle in Ghana.

Mr. Oman stated:

"In Ghana I do 24/6, only rest on Tuesdays. I wash cars, close around 6 to 7 pm, sleep and wake up around 10 pm for filling station pump attendance. Night shift and close 7 am. It's not easy at all ooo."

Risi Special opined:

"Sorry dear, welcome to the group. Money power."

floren811 added:

"When you see your income, you’ll be okay."

Prof. God babygirl stated:

"As soon as you see your money, then you forget everything ooo."

Forwah opined:

"Get a group home job or home care."

Prof. God babygirl indicated:

"Keep going oooo, we are all doing the same. Even we want more hours."

