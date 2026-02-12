Azerbaijani tourist Davud Akhundzada gifts money to a roadside Ghanaian barber so he can use it to enhance his space

The Ghanaian barber, who was surprised and could not contain his joy, expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani tourist

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their warm thoughts on the matter

Davud Akhundzada, an Azerbaijani content creator, travelled to Ghana and gifted a Ghanaian barber some money to upgrade the space he uses for his job.

The tourist went to a roadside barber located close to Tema Station in Accra, Greater Accra and asked that they give him a haircut.

Davud Akhundzada, an Azerbaijani tourist, gives a Ghanaian barber GH¢1200 as a gift. Photo credit: @askmediagh/X & Davud Akhundzada/Facebook

He sat down on a bench to wait for his turn. While the tourist was in the barber's seat, two men who were there to also have a haircut were chatting.

The barber shaved Davud Akhundzada's hair for him using a blade. When he was done, he charged the tourist GH¢15.

Davud Akhundzada paid and added more money for the barber. When they counted the money, they realised Davud Akhundzada had given the barber GH¢1200.

The Azerbaijani tourist said the barber should use the money to upgrade his barbering space.

The barbering space was an open one under a tree with no mirror for customers to see their faces. The chair was a wooden one, and everything he used for the haircut was in a small bag hung on a tree. He did not seem to have any electronic haircut equipment.

The barber expressed his gratitude to the tourist. He immediately gave some of the money to another man who was seated close to him.

Reactions to tourist's kindness to barber

@GaruSarkCess said:

"I really like this guy how he’s gifting the hustlers on the streets…may Allah bless him 🙏."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"If all visitors and tourists would add value to the country like this and not come and do Galamsey to spoil our waters, it would be ideal."

@KelDenzel said:

"The Ghana time dey funny me sef 😂😂😂 10 am but he will be there like 12 pm."

@KelDenzel wrote:

"You see the way the barber was looking away to fold some of the money he worked for 😂😂😂😂."

@frimye said:

"Goes to show how blessed it is to be a Ghanaian. See the way he shared the money with his Muslim friend. May we continue to enjoy this peace till eternity."

@Bisempa wrote:

"The nkwasiakeka for the barbering shop too dey go on for open space just because a barber dey there. 🤣😂."

@LFC__AARON said:

"If it was abegistan, that man there would be all over the tourist also begging for his. And wow, the barber is so kind to share a little with the man."

@King1_fabolous wrote:

"Let’s go there in two months to check if he is still using the same chair and mirror, then he should be sacked from there."

@kofi_abrentsie said:

"If he understands what they are saying, like by now he dey the floor."

@Bisempa wrote:

"Barbers not dey show mercy in spraying spirit on santo haircut 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Obronii Dey feel am 🤣."

@NurudeenA said:

"My fellow Ghanaians are too humble and hospitable. We're too cool. The third man spoil there kwraaa."

A local Ghanian tour guide confronts Azerbaijani tourist, Davud Akhundzada, for filming restricted zones in Jamestown. Photo credit: @davud_akh

Local tour guide confronts Azerbaijani tourist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davud Akhundzada had been confronted by a local tour guide whilst filming in Jamestown, Accra.

The guide accused him of recording in restricted areas without getting permission, urging him to visit the Tourist Information Centre.

Davud later posted the encounter on TikTok with a caption many Ghanaians found offensive, which triggered some backlash on social media.

