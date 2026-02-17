Nigerian women creatively recreated a shea butter spa experience, capturing global attention while celebrating African traditions in a widely circulated video

Glee Spa, the creative group inspired by Ghana’s Shea Butter Queen Hamamat, gained recognition after her feature on iShowSpeed’s global stream

Glee Spa fused entrepreneurship and heritage, showcasing traditional practices while boosting interest in natural skincare products across social media

A group of talented Nigerian women have caught online attention after a video of their creative spa session went viral.

Beautiful Nigerian Ladies Recreate Their Own Kruya Kruya Shea Butter Spa; Video Trends

Source: UGC

The x clip, widely shared, shows four ladies dressed in vibrant African attire, promoting their own spa, Glee Spa, while celebrating natural shea butter products.

The video’s popularity stems from its playful connection to Ghana’s famous Kruya Kruya tune, which gained international recognition during American streamer IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

Originally a traditional song from northern Ghana enjoyed by children, the tune has since become a cultural touchstone, inspiring creativity far beyond the region.

Watch the x video below.

Shea butter beauty inspires global attention

In the viral Ghanaian feature, Ghanaian beauty queen Mahamat showcased her pure shea butter spa, giving IShowSpeed a live experience with natural shea butter products of various kinds. The streamer visibly enjoyed the session, sparking discussions online about the unique qualities of Ghanaian shea butter.

Following that trend, the Nigerian ladies creatively brought the experience closer to home. At Glee Spa, they combined traditional music, colourful African attire, and locally sourced shea butter to create an immersive spa experience that resonated with audiences. Their performance blended culture, entrepreneurship, and beauty, highlighting the enduring appeal of natural skincare products.

The response online has been enthusiastic, with viewers praising the ladies for their innovation and dedication to promoting African beauty traditions. Many have also noted how such creative presentations enhance awareness about the value of shea butter in skincare, boosting interest in both Ghanaian and Nigerian products.

Beyond aesthetics, the video reflects a deeper narrative: the celebration of African heritage, entrepreneurship, and creativity. By drawing inspiration from Ghana’s Kruya Kruya tune and adapting it in their own style, the Nigerian group demonstrates how cultural exchange can spark innovation while honouring traditional roots.

Watch the TikTok video below.

As Glee Spa trends online, it serves as a reminder that beauty, culture, and dedication can merge to create experiences that inspire, educate, and entertain, proving that African traditions, when showcased with passion, continue to captivate global audiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh