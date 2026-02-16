A Nigerian woman living in Ghana has alleged harassment by her estranged husband and his alleged extramarital partner

According to the woman, her good friend, who intervened on her behalf, was also targeted, arrested, and dismissed from her job

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their views on the woman's statement, with some people advising her on what steps to take

A Nigerian woman living in Ghana has taken to social media to seek help over what she describes as persistent harassment by her estranged husband and his alleged extramarital partner.

According to her, the pair have joined forces to make her life difficult since their separation.

She explained that the woman, identified only as Angel, has been using every possible means to intimidate and distress her.

She further alleged that her rival was exploiting her vulnerable situation as an undocumented resident in the country.

Taking to TikTok to pour her heart out, she lamented that her husband had stopped taking care of their children and was rather invested in taking care of his new partner's kids. She said:

“I am facing bullying and intimidation from both another woman and my own husband because I have no one to stand up for me.

"Because I don’t have money or support, they have made life unbearable for me here in Ghana."

“I have been fighting this alone for years, and now I am exhausted and drained. As a mother and a small business owner, I feel weak and overwhelmed."

“Angel, I know you may come after me again. You came to my home and did not allow my children to enjoy their father’s presence. Now he is taking care of your children while neglecting his own."

She further alleged that the pair also attacked a close friend who had stepped in to support her during the ordeal.

According to her, her rival used her influence to get her dismissed from her job and even attempted to have her pharmaceutical licence withdrawn through the relevant professional association.

"My friend visited your page and commented on how you ruined my marriage. You and my husband had her arrested, seemingly to show off how well-connected you are. You caused her immense distress and even went to her workplace, pressuring her boss to dismiss her."

"You know very well she is also a mother with children to care for. She was left without a job for nearly two months before securing another position as a pharmacist. You then reported her to the Pharmacy Council of Ghana in an attempt to have her licence revoked."

She use the TikTok medium to appeal to her fellow Nigerian and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to her aid, lest the worst happens to her.

Reaction to Woman's call for help

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section on TikTok to share their views on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below

Back to Back commented:

"My dear Sister, as it stands now in Ghana here, we are in the side chick era so you have already lost the battle."

Holy Queen noted:

"How can you be fine like this and be crying over a man. When you can meet someone better outside."

user9895187008477 said:

"Same happened to me too when I relocated to Ghana with my five children and my husband. They took him from me. I am alive and I divorced him here in Ghana, after 30 years of marriage. I am free forever now."

