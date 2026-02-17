A Russian social media user has alleged that Yaytseslav engaged in similar conduct with Russian women before his videos surfaced in Ghana

The claims suggest that his approach and recording style are not new, with the social media user alleging that the man under fire had been doing the same back home

The fresh allegations have intensified online discussions, with many comparing his actions toward Russian and Ghanaian women

The controversial story surrounding Yaytseslav has taken another turn after a Russian X user claimed he has been doing the same thing back home for years.

Controversial foreigner Yaytseslav faces fresh allegations as a social media user accuses him of predatory behaviour in Russia. Image credit: mafijasboss

Source: Twitter

In posts that have now been shared across social media, the Russian native alleged that Yaytseslav, also identified as Vladislav Lyulkov, is not new to approaching and recording women.

According to the X user, this pattern of behaviour did not start in Ghana.

He claimed the Russian content creator had been making similar videos involving Russian women long before his clips began trending in Accra.

Check out the X post below:

The X user further claimed that Yaytseslav is reportedly from the city of Ulyanovsk and was born in 1989.

He also shared photos believed to be Yaytseslav's, insisting that many people in Russia are familiar with his style of content.

The posts quickly gained attention, especially among Ghanaians who have been closely following the controversy.

Check out a post on X below:

Since the tweet surfaced, reactions have been mixed.

Some social media users say the claims only confirm what they suspected, while others believe the allegations should be treated carefully until properly verified.

What is clear is that the conversation has now moved beyond Ghana.

With people from different countries weighing in, the scrutiny around Yaytseslav appears to be growing, and more details may continue to surface as the online debate unfolds.

Yaytseslav's true identity surfaces online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video purported to show the face of Yaytseslav, the Russian man who recorded and shared videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women online, popped up on social media platforms.

Yaytseslav, who claims to be a Russian, has been trending online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, getting acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and recording their interactions to share online.

Vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, shared a video of the Russian.

The video shows him wearing a lime green T-shirt over light grey pants with glasses and a brown crossbody bag worn across his shoulder.

He moved around the hallway of an apartment as he talked to someone behind him.

Russian content creator Yaytseslav's alleged victim breaks silence amid online backlash over a video of their escapade in Ghana. Photo source: Gossip24TV

Source: TikTok

Alleged victim of Yaytseslav's brouhaha breaks silence

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena, an alleged victim of Yaytseslav's scandal, has publicly spoken amid backlash over their recorded escapade.

In a video, the young Ghanaian lady detailed her interactions and first encounter with the Russian content creator.

Abena's remarks about her dealings with Yaytseslav have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh