A Ghanaian woman has sparked reactions after alleging that a hospital pharmacy charged her 300% more for a prescription medicine she purchased at a lower price outside

She recounted that due to the hospital’s electronic prescription system, she initially could not compare prices until the medicine was out of stock, and she was forced to purchase it outside, which she later described as a blessing

Her video triggered reactions from social media users who shared similar experiences with private hospitals, accusing some facilities of inflated prices and limiting patients’ options

A Ghanaian woman has sparked debate on social media after sharing a tip on how to cut down costs when given a prescription at the hospital.

Going to the hospital has become more expensive with each passing year as the cost of living goes up, raising healthcare costs for the average Ghanaian.

Relief is available through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but coverage is low, with only 56% of Ghanaians enrolled on the program.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian woman has shared her experience after being prescribed medicine by her hospital and discovering that the hospital’s prices were reportedly inflated.

Ghanaian woman speaks on hospital medicine prices

In the TikTok video, the woman advised Ghanaians to desist from buying medicine in hospital pharmacies after being prescribed by doctors, drawing on her own experience.

She narrated that she visited the hospital and received a prescription from her daughter, but due to the digital nature of the hospital's record keeping, the prescription was not handed to her but sent electronically to the pharmacist.

She said when she got to the hospital pharmacy, the medicine was not available, so she was issued a prescription to purchase outside.

"I was given a printed-out prescription to get medicine from another pharmacy in town. I did just that, and I spent GH₵630. Three months later, I went for a review, and the doctor advised that I take another round of that medicine," she said.

According to the lady, she discovered that day that the hospital pharmacy charged as much as 112% more for their medicines compared to the pharmacies in town.

"So I went back to the pharmacy at the hospital for my prescription, and they had it, and it cost me GH₵2,200 for the same dosage, same brand, and same quantity of medicine. So when the pharmacy did not have it, it was actually my lucky day," she added.

Reactions to Ghanaian woman’s prescription advice

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of a Ghanaian woman sharing tips on how to cut costs when prescribed prescription medicine.

Lux Vintage said:

"Exactly. When I was pregnant with my second child, I initially started my antenatal care at the same private hospital where I had delivered my first. However, I later relocated and switched to a different hospital closer to home ( both private). To my surprise, after my consultation, I proceeded to the pharmacy for my prescription and to my surprise, I was asked to pay over GH₵600 for the drug. I was surprised, especially since I had been paying only about GH₵300 for the same drug at the previous private hospital."

Shasha wrote:

"Private hospitals for you, and they usually do not write out a prescription unless they do not have, so you barely have a choice."

Kojomaame commented:

"Hmmmm, this issue er. I know one hospital on the Spintex road where doctors are given a target to meet. Sometimes you end up running tests and scans you don’t really need, and if you are not lucky, you even get admitted so you can buy more medicine."

Cost of malaria treatment in Ghana surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on how much it costs to treat malaria in Ghana in the year 2026.

According to the report, treatment at public facilities ranged from free to about GH¢200, while private facilities charged between GH¢300 and GH¢800.

