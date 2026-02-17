A woman has shared a video on TikTok recounting how she lost her husband and her job within a short period

According to her, she attended her husband’s funeral for one day before learning that her employment had been terminated

Her story has sparked widespread debate on social media about workplace policies and allegations of unequal treatment of Black people in workplaces

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An emotionally distraught woman has taken to social media to recount a tragic story of how she lost her husband and her job shortly afterwards.

The visibly shaken woman said she received the devastating news of her husband’s sudden death, which left her overwhelmed and forced her to take time off work.

A woman shared a video on TikTok recounting how she lost her husband and her job within a short period. Photo credit: Shivonna/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that in the days that followed, she joined family members to mourn and lay her husband to rest. However, upon returning, she said she found a message from her supervisor informing her that her employment had been terminated.

She said the news left her shattered, prompting her to question what she described as the insensitivity of her supervisors and employers.

According to her, the decision to terminate her employment was ill-timed and poorly considered, especially given that she had children to care for.

"I literally went to the funeral for one day and they fired me. I found out he died on the 24th. I came to work on Monday, but I was told to go home after I had a breakdown. Do you know they fired me while I was at his funeral?”

The grieving woman alleged unequal treatment against her, making her feel marginalised. Photo credit: Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She further accused her employers of subjecting her to unequal treatment. According to her, some staff members were granted paid time off (PTO) during emergencies, but she was denied similar consideration

“Other employees are given PTO, but when my husband died, I wasn’t granted any time off. I’m outsourced through a temporary agency, and after one bad day, they called to tell me I was fired.”

Her experience adds to a growing number of accounts from Black women who say they have faced unequal treatment in corporate environments.

The video has since sparked heated discussions online, with many commenters debating allegations of unfair treatment and disparities faced by Black women in the workplace compared to their counterparts from other racial backgrounds.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reaction to alleged unfair treatment of the widow

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section of the TikTok video to share their views on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

iwasbornfabulous commented:

"She might have been hired through a temporary agency that fulfilled her obligation to become a full-time employee. I have handled union issues for many years; if they never hired you on as a full-time employee, they aren't obligated to keep you. However, if they were nice, they could have considered your situation, but they aren't obligated. This is horrible."

DreamtheGenie noted:

"They didn't put me on as a full-time employee, even when I had the hours; they delayed it. And I was still able to sue as a Temp Agent. They fired me while my baby and I were fighting for our lives in the hospital."

Sweetpotator7 opined:

"Rejection is Protection, something greater is in store for you."

Jainen Revelar noted:

"I advise that you draw unemployment and sue for wrongful termination."

themrmason commented:

"As an HR professional, I will advise that you don't air this on social media because you can hurt your case. Get yourself an employment lawyer. You can say one word on social media ,and they can use that to get you. Everything is not for social media. Let the lawyers handle it."

Lady loses job over motherhood status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman had gone viral after sharing her experience of being laid off on her very first day at work.

In a two-minute video posted online, she said her dismissal left her bewildered.

According to her, management told her that as a mother, she might frequently make excuses and be unable to fully commit to her job responsibilities.

Source: YEN.com.gh