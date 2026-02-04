Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman involved in commercial driving has earned the admiration of many Ghanaians for venturing into a profession traditionally dominated by men

According to her, the decision to pursue a career in commercial driving was influenced by her grit, determination, and love of cars

Scores of netizens have taken to the comments section to encourage her in her pursuit and urge her to turn a blind eye to naysayers

The grit, determination, and tenacity of a young Ghanaian woman who is poised to build a life for herself have attracted the admiration of hundreds of people across the country.

The young lady, identified only as Esther, has been widely applauded for braving the odds to excel as a trotro driver in a field dominated by men.

According to Esther, driving has always been her passion, so taking the bold decision to pursue it as a profession was not difficult. She noted that driving a trotro was not her first stint in commercial driving. Before taking the wheel of a trotro, she drove heavy-duty trucks.

Thriving on the streets as a commercial driver in Ghana, she explains, is a hard nut to crack, especially for a woman; however, grit and resilience have been her secret to excellence.

Esther, the trotro driver, plies her trade along the Cape Coast–Accra highway. According to her, the job has provided her with the financial stability she needs. She says she earns enough to take care of herself, afford basic amenities, and live comfortably.

Driving, she says, makes her happy, and she is ready and willing to pursue the profession to the very end

Speaking about the challenges she faced in her line of work, she noted that, as a commercial bus driver, her main difficulty came from passengers who doubted her abilities, since they were not accustomed to seeing women behind the wheel, especially in commercial buses.

She said she was sometimes ridiculed and made fun of, but that does not deter her in the least.

She says she has always maintained high professional standards, adhered to speed limits and road traffic regulations, and placed the safety of her passengers at the forefront of her work.

“Some passengers are surprised when they find a woman behind the wheel. The very inquisitive ones always ask questions, while others make ridiculous remarks, but that does not demoralise me. I know why I am doing this work, and I do it to the best of my ability.”

“As a driver, the safety of my passengers and myself is my top priority. I neither overspeed nor compete with other drivers on the road to prove my skills. Safety is my main concern.”

Esther is among the few young Ghanaians breaking stereotypes in professional circles by taking the initiative to challenge the status quo.

Reactions to female trotro driver's story

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to Esther’s inspirational story. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Hisholiness2010 commented:

“A dedicated driver who loves her work.”

Florindalutterodt said:

“I am really inspired by her story”

roads noted:

“Ghana must adopt the Dubai strategy to check over speeding on our roads. In Dubai, there are meters everywhere. If you go above the speed limit, you will pay a fine. Even as a pedestrian, if the traffic light is green and no car is coming, and you cross, you will pay a fine.”

