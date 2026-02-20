A Ghanaian woman who is married rented an apartment for her male lover for an affair amidst marital dissatisfaction

The woman's disillusionment with her husband sparked an extramarital romance, complicating the relationship even further

Even though some neighbours have reportedly cautioned the man to end the relationship, he has ignored the warnings

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian married woman rented a self-contained chamber and hall for a male friend so she could have an extra-marital relationship with him.

The person who shared the story indicated that the married woman does not seem to enjoy her marriage, hence her extramarital affair.

A married Ghanaian woman rents an apartment for her male lover. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A caller on Accra-based Onua FM narrated that the man is her neighbour and she had been cautioning her to desist from that act.

"I know a married woman who has rented an apartment for a man. The man lives close to my house and often talks to me. He told me that the married woman rented the apartment for him. He said the woman comes to vent about her husband and their marriage. The young man knows everything happening in the woman's marriage."

"The woman claims her husband is not good in bed, and he does not make time for her. She has rented a self-contained chamber and hall, and they engage in affairs even though he also has a girlfriend. The day the woman found out about his girlfriend, there was a huge fight. The married woman insulted the girlfriend," she added.

The woman indicated that she had been speaking to the young man to end the relationship with the married woman. However, the young man seems happy with the situation and does not intend to stop.

Watch the X video below:

Counsellor claims 70%-80% of married women cheat

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a self-styled relationship counsellor on TikTok. Queen Deon sparked controversy after claiming that between 70% and 80% of married women engage in extramarital affairs.

The counsellor claimed that many married women become vulnerable when overwhelmed by the challenges of married life, making them susceptible to advances from men who exploit their emotional struggles.

According to her, women are largely driven by emotions, and when difficulties arise in marriage, some may find themselves easily taken advantage of by men who prey on their perceived weaknesses, ultimately leading to broken marital vows.

"Between 70% and 80% of married women have broken their marriage vows at some point. As a married woman, you must be cautious of men who frequently approach you and openly express admiration."

"While they may claim to seek only friendship, many often have ulterior motives. As women, we are largely guided by our emotions."

She advised married women to refrain from sharing their contact details with men who make advances toward them or frequently shower them with compliments about their appearance.

Reverend Obofour and Queen Ciara's marriage suffers lingering rumours of extramarital affairs between him and Maame Sika, and now Ohemaa Kwartemaa. Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Obofour's alleged side chick pops up

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another alleged side chick of Reverend Obofour surfaced amid Queen Ciara and Maame Sika's saga.

Ohemaa Kwartemaa claimed a 10-year affair and two children with the popular man of God.

Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, responded to the rumours of marital tensions, amid heavy criticism on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh