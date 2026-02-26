The demise of Charles Amissah, a man allegedly denied care by three hospitals, has thrown the nation into sorrow

A young man has posted a video showing one of his final moments with the late engineer at an event

Social media users have also mourned with the grieving family over the passing of the late engineer

A friend of Charles Amissah, the 29-year-old engineer who died after three government hospitals refused him emergency care, has left many feeling emotional after posting a video to mourn his passing.

Known on TikTok as @goditabertha, the young man shared a clip showing his last moments with Charles.

A friend of the late Charles Amissah, the 29-year-old who refused healthcare in 3 hospital, shares their last encounter

The 29-second video began with the man referring to Charles Amissah as "Chinaman," apparently during an event where a variety of foods were laid out on a table for guests.

As he inched closer, he jokingly teased Charles, talking about how glad he was to be enjoying the event and the meals.

Charles, who wore a bright smile, laughed at the remark and expressed joy, adding that he was delighted to have potato salad at the event.

The video caption detailed how the young man had a playful moment with Charles on that faithful Friday, not knowing it would be the last time he would see him.

"Herhhh Charles paaaaa, like joke, like joke. So that Friday when I was pinching you all over, it was the last? Oh, slow," the caption read.

Sister of Charles Amissah breaks silence

The sister of Charles Amissah, in an interview with GHOne TV, Rahj Amissah, reminisced about her late brother and the effect of his demise on the family.

She recounted the conversation Charles Amissah had with his mother, only for him to die a few hours later after three hospitals denied him care.

According to Rahj, efforts by any of the doctors or nurses to stop the bleeding could have saved her brother and called for a thorough probe to ensure such an incident never happens again.

TheGreater Accra Regional Hospital was one of three hospitals that turned away a 29-year-old Ghanaian engineer, Charles Amissah

Details of Charles Amissah's passing

Details emerging show that the deceased was an engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited.

He was hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6.

He was turned away from the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital with the excuse of no beds, eventually leading to his death.

Watch the TikTok of Charles Amissah chatting with a friend below:

Peeps mourn the passing of Charles Amissah

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"This death was so avoidable and unnecessary and should not have happened. I hope the family sues those responsible over the demise of their loved one. Such a promising soul lost over what, the excuse of no beds? As a country, we can do better."

BUFFALO SON OF SHATTA WALE commented:

"My schoolmate, we both went to school at Adenta."

DRIVERS TODAY commented:

"This life, hmmmm."

Colleagues of Charles Amissah hold vigil

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that staff members of Promasidor Ghana held a vigil in honour of Charles Amissah.

A deeply moving video showed Charles Amissah’s colleagues wearing black attire and standing on the compound of their workplace while they honoured his memory. They sang, prayed, and paid tributes to Charles Amissah.

