Oseikrom Sikanii and his friends were reportedly involved in a confrontation with some individuals in public

Footage of the unfortunate incident involving the rapper and his associates has emerged on social media

Oseikrom Sikanii and his friends' alleged assault case triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian netizens

Controversial Ghanaian rapper Hansford Brefo, popularly known as Oseikrom Sikanii, has allegedly been involved in a public altercation at a restaurant in East Legon, Accra.

Oseikrom Sikanii and his friends allegedly assault two security men at a restaurant in East Legon on February 22, 2026. Photo source: Oseikrom Sikanii, Nkonkonsa

In a CCTV footage shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa in an Instagram post, Oseikrom and his friends allegedly attacked two security men at the Three05 restaurant in East Legon on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

According to some eyewitnesses, the altercation reportedly ensued over a misunderstanding between one of the security men and the controversial Kumasi-based rapper.

CCTV footage appeared to show Oseikrom Sikanii alighting from his red Mercedes-Benz to attack an individual after two of his associates allegedly began attacking the security man.

In an interview with Nkonkonsa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Three05 Restaurant and Bar, Madam Akosua, stated that the first gentleman was the security officer who assisted customers with parking to keep their cars safe.

She added that Oseikrom Sikanii and his team allegedly assaulted both security guards at the restaurant for no tangible reason.

Madam Akosua narrated that there was some misunderstanding with how cars were parked, and that the rapper and his friends were not happy with how the security was directing their cars for them to leave after they had finished eating at the restaurant.

The restaurant owner added that the incident was not something that should have escalated into physical attacks.

She noted that the unfortunate incident has since been reported to the police officers at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), for investigation.

The Instagram video of Oseikrom Sikanii and friends allegedly assaulting the two security men at the restaurant in East Legon has gone viral.

Oseikrom Sikanii clashes with an SHS student

Oseikrom Sikanii's alleged assault incident comes months after he clashed with an SHS student at the Kumasi High School (KUHIS) on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Following his musical performance at the school, the rapper decided to bless the students with wads of cash before leaving the school premises with his team in a luxurious car.

Oseikrom could not make his generous gesture, as a student allegedly snatched wads of cash from him while he began sharing them on the rooftop of his car at the school's entrance.

In a recent video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger Sika Official on his X page, the Twatis hitmaker was visibly upset as he voiced his frustration over the alleged conduct of the Kumasi High School student.

An altercation allegedly ensues between Kweku Smoke, his crew, and another group after his performance at the Telecel Turn Up Party in Legon on February 14, 2026. Photo source: @kwekusmoke, @ondatnews

As some students converged around his car and attempted to calm him down, the rapper claimed that a student he had previously given money to was responsible for the alleged theft.

In a stern warning, Oseikrom Sikanii vowed to identify the student and report him to the school's authorities for his misconduct.

The rapper also threatened to get the student dismissed from Kumasi High School if he failed to return the money he allegedly stole.

Oseikrom Sikanii's incident with the SHS student was the second time he had been the victim of an alleged theft since the beginning of 2025.

The X clip of Oseikrom Sikanii vowing to get an SHS student dismissed for allegedly snatching cash from him is below:

Oseikrom Sikanii's alleged attack incident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mandy_jael_berry_woods commented:

"In this modern age and time, who goes about throwing physical? Self-control and discipline have always been my top-tier priority."

Venuvimusic said:

"@nkonkonsa, you listened to just the woman and posted it. Have you reached out to the rapper? And did you see the Artist anywhere in the video?"

Cal_ma88 wrote:

"Ah na, the Oseikrom nu ein strength be how much? Ah, my heart! Like blood will pour."

Kweku Smoke involved in public altercation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kweku Smoke was allegedly involved in a public altercation after his performance at the University of Ghana campus.

In a video, the rapper and his associates were seemingly seen trading blows with a group at the university premises, with security personnel breaking up the fight.

