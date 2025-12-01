A circulating video captures two individuals in Madina allegedly selling tiles disguised as mobile phones

The suspects reportedly tricked an unsuspecting young man who believed he was purchasing a genuine device

Many viewers are demanding the arrest of both the suspects and the videographer for watching the act unfold

A viral video from Madina has captured widespread attention online after two individuals were caught allegedly selling tiles packaged as mobile phones.

The incident has left many Ghanaians emotional and deeply concerned about the growing trend of marketplace deception.

According to details from the video, the suspects approached a young man with what appeared to be a brand-new phone.

Believing it was within his budget and in good condition, the buyer willingly paid for it.

Unbeknownst to him, the “phone” handed to him after payment had been swapped with a neatly packed tile cut to size, boxed, and weighted to feel like a real mobile device.

Once the suspects received the money, they quickly fled, leaving the buyer unaware of the trick until much later.

Some viewers noted that the videographer, who seemed familiar with the suspects’ activities, recorded the entire exchange without stepping in to caution the buyer or alert authorities.

This method of deception has become a worrying trend in areas like Madina and Circle, where some individuals pose as phone sellers.

They often allow customers to test a real phone, only to secretly hand over the fake one after cash is exchanged.

Victims usually discover the truth only upon reaching home, by which time the sellers are nowhere to be found.

Public demands videographer's arrest after tile-phone deception

The viral video has triggered strong emotions on social media, not only toward the suspects but also toward the individual who recorded the scene.

Many believe the videographer enabled the act by choosing to film rather than intervene.

In the recording, the cameraman is heard saying:

“Every day, people come to town. This is Madina, not Circle. See how they’re giving the guy tiles.”

His commentary, made before the transaction was completed, has led many to conclude that he was aware of what was about to happen.

Some netizens are also questioning another man seen sitting close to the sellers, who did not attempt to warn the buyer.

Watch the X video below:

Social media voices support for deceived phone buyer

Here are some of the reactions shared online:

@AccraStreet commented, pointing at the man sitting nearby:

“There are three individuals there.”

@Makdatafriqa wrote:

“So all the sellers around are part? How can you watch someone lose his hard-earned money like that?”

@canada_mela added:

“How did you know they were going to hand him tiles for you to start recording? Is this something you’ve seen before, or is it a skit?”

@fritzjoyner insisted:

“The one recording must be arrested. You watched everything and didn’t help but decided to record instead.”

@_titusck quoted a proverb:

“One day, one day, the bush meat will chase the hunter.”

@industrinsiders reacted humorously:

“The man sitting there just watched everything.”

@TheQwajo remarked:

“The hustle is the hustle.”

@kofi_abrantie62 added:

“Madina never disappoints. How do you open a phone box and find tiles? It’s unbelievable.”

Police Officers captured on camera taking bribe

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a separate incident at Sampa, a town already coping with long-standing leadership tensions, where a viral video revealed three uniformed officers allegedly taking money from motorists at a checkpoint.

In the clip, believed to have been filmed by one of the affected individuals, an officer is seen collecting cash while several drivers and an aboboyaa rider look on.

The situation has sparked widespread public concern, with many calling for strict action to restore public trust.

