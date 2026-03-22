Students of Senior High Schools in Kumasi beautified Kumasi's Asokwa Interchange with murals during the AshantiFest activities

The Ashanti Festival is held to showcase Ashanti cultural heritage through art, initiated by the Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene

Ghanaians on social media who saw the outcome of the paintings reacted positively to the students' creative talents

Students from various Senior High Schools (SHS) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, painted and drew murals at the Asokwa Interchange to beautify the structure and surrounding streets.

The initiative forms part of activities for the Ashanti Festival, spearheaded by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

SHS students in Kumasi paint murals at the Asokwa Interchange during the 2026 AshantiFest. Photo credit: @DrAmoakohene

Source: Facebook

Some of the second-cycle institutions that were involved in the art exhibition include Gyaaman Pensan SHS and Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS), among others.

The students who offer Visual Arts in the various schools showed their talent.

They drew the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the flag of the Ashanti Kingdom and that of Ghana and other images depicting their culture and heritage.

The AshantiFest is an annual, multi-sectoral, 15-day festival launched in 2025 to showcase the cultural, economic, and tourism potential of Ghana's Ashanti Region. Initiated by Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, it features activities like street art festivals, cleanup exercises, boxing, fashion shows, and trade exhibitions, heavily sponsored by MTN Ghana.

This year’s festival, themed “Our Stories, Our History, Our Culture,”

Watch the X video below:

Netizens commend SHS students for their paintings

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@kofi_abrentsie said:

"By this time, the science people dey do butane, pentane, propane and the rest only to end up as mobile money operators...e do a make wanna choose the right course oh."

@davef_orex wrote:

"Is that Nana Otumfuo?"

@jur_koomson said:

"So, Visual Arts students can do this, then we award dubious contracts to the former President's daughter."

@shakey_fbaby wrote:

"Hmmm, Nana Addo gave the same contract to his daughter for about $ 5million win win 😝😝 NPP derrrrr never again...corrupt people paaaaaaa."

@RIndelibel said:

"Someone's daughter took 25,000,000 US Dollars to squander on this same initiative. President Mahama has brought sanity back to the country. A country called Ghana now makes sense. Dr Frank Amoakohene will always be the standard."

@asendua_ wrote:

"This is the reason they smeared propaganda against the Ashanti regional minister this week cos he's doing what they couldn't do. Giving these contracts to ur daughter at the tune of $25mil, which our students can do for free. NPP was a curse to Ghanaians."

@GaintWood46670 said:

"This thing was given to someone's daughter as a contract eiiiiiii hmmmmmm."

@Bukari_Bansuwer wrote:

"It’s better than paying someone thousands/millions of taxpayers' money to do the same job these students are doing for free. Just some small motivation/token for the artists, and they will be super happy."

Source: YEN.com.gh