Government has announced the new date to commence medical screening for all qualified security service applicants, setting the stage for a smooth recruitment exercise

Officials have addressed concerns about some applicants receiving fake SMS messages requesting payment for medical screening, urging vigilance and caution

The government has outlined when official SMS notifications will be sent, educating applicants on how to distinguish legitimate messages from fraudulent ones

The Ministry of Interior has officially announced the new commencement date for medical screening for qualified security service applicants.

Government announces new date to commence medical screening for qualified security service applicants. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a press statement released on March 22, 2026, the ministry stated that the exercise will begin on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at designated centres across all regions.

“Medical screening is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at designated centres across all regions,” the statement read.

Recruitment: Government issues disclaimer on SMS notifications

Also, the government cautioned applicants to disregard any alleged SMS notifications claiming to be from the ministry. According to officials, these messages are fake and not issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry clarified that official SMS notifications to applicants will only be sent between March 29 and 31, 2026.

“The Ministry of Interior and the recruiting agencies wish to inform all applicants that no SMS notifications regarding the medical screening have been sent. All legitimate messages will be issued between March 29–31, 2026,” the statement said.

Applicants are further warned to be aware of fraudulent SMS messages requesting payment for medical screening. All authentic communications will come exclusively from the authorised SMS sender ID, CSERP, the ministry emphasised.

The announcement comes as the government seeks to ensure a smooth and transparent medical screening process while protecting applicants from scams and misinformation.

Read the full press statement in the Facebook post below.

Fire Officer advises qualified security service applicants

Meanwhile, a Ghana National Fire Service officer has urged aspiring security service personnel to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming medical screening.

Speaking in a TikTok video addressed to applicants, Fire Officer Ekow Kakra emphasised the importance of adhering to proper medical protocols, particularly for those taking medications, including painkillers.

He advised candidates to carry a valid doctor’s prescription for any strong treatment or remedies they are using, warning that traces of unprescribed substances in the bloodstream could lead to immediate disqualification.

“If you know you are taking any strong painkiller, ensure you attend the screening with a doctor’s prescription. Any unprescribed [meds] detected will lead to disqualification. Don’t waste your money if you cannot meet these requirements,” he shared.

Fire Officer Kakra said it was wise to prevent unnecessary disqualifications and ensure that all applicants meet the health standards required for service in the security agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

A fire officer warns security service applicants against unprescribed substances which can be detected during medical screenings. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, Dora Esinam also stepped in with timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date for the results to be published, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot if their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly in the frame.

Source: YEN.com.gh