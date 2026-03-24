Agradaa thrilled fans online with her bold new gold grill set, sparking widespread attention and discussion across social media platforms

A video of Agradaa alongside her husband, Angel Asiamah, in Kumasi, flaunting the gold grills, quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion online

An old video of Agradaa criticising Prophet Opambour resurfaced after she credited him for interceding on her behalf in prison, provoking massive mixed reactions online

Founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has attracted significant attention online following a recent online post.

Agradaa's new gold grill ignites social media debate on personal transformation after prison release. Image credit: originalagradaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the woman of God was seen flaunting her new gold grill set while relaxing on the lap of her husband, Angel Asiamah. The couple’s sweet moment quickly drew comments and reactions from fans across social media platforms.

While appreciating her new accessory, Asiedua Asiamah encouraged women to be bold and expressive.

She stated, “As a woman, you have to make your mouth speak for itself,” emphasising self-expression and confidence.

This public appearance comes shortly after her release from jail on March 3, 2026, where she had served nine months, two-thirds of her one-year custodial sentence in line with Ghana’s remission regulations.

Originally, Asiedua Asiamah had been sentenced to 15 years in prison for defrauding by false pretence and for charlatanic advertisements.

However, the sentence was later reduced to one year, and she benefited from the country’s remission scheme, which allows eligible inmates a reduction of up to one-third of their sentence for good behaviour while in custody.

Watch the full TikTok video below.

Old video of Agradaa blasting Opambour surfaces

Agradaa has again courted attention after an old video of her blasting Opambour resurfaced.

Following the self-acclaimed woman of God's release from prison on March 3, 2026, she has been making headlines with her jail experience and how she managed to secure her early release despite being sentenced to 15 years.

Speaking in a recent video, Agradaa credited the founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Prophet 1 or Opambour, claiming he interceded on her behalf while she was in prison, the reason she was released.

According to Agradaa, she had an encounter with angels while she was locked up and was instructed to let her family see Opambour to render prayers to his Maker for her.

“I told my husband that: 'If you want me to come out of prison, you have to go to Opambour, the nation’s prophet. If you don't want me to come out, then you can be there and whatever you are doing.' Because the Spirit of the angels of God had told me that we should go to that man. Since without his prayers and his favour, I can never come out,” she said.

The X video of Agradaa is below:

Following the questionable remarks from Agradaa, an old video of her exposing Opambour has emerged, causing massive reactions among social media users.

In the said Instagram footage, the woman of God was heard calling the Nation's prophet a false pastor.

She claimed the so-called prophetic items, including ‘red eggs, water from wells’ and others, were allegedly demonic practices, adding that anyone who set foot in Opambour's church was cursed.

The controversial wife of Angel Asiamah further accused the man of God of using familiar spirits to run his church.

The video has sparked a massive debate on social media. While some users claimed she is now a changed person, others also questioned her sudden change of narrative.

An old video of Agradaa criticising Opambour surfaces after crediting him for her early release from prison. Image credit: Paa Kwesi Media

Source: Facebook

Agradaa shares prison covenant with God

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa spoke about the most emotional part of her journey, a promise she made to God when she first walked into the facility.

According to her, despite her confidence and bold public life, she became genuinely afraid the moment she stepped inside her cells.

In that fear, she made a covenant with God that if he brought her out of her situation, just as he saved people in the Bible, she would spend the rest of her life worshipping and glorifying him.

Source: YEN.com.gh