Xoese Ghana has celebrated five couples who welcomed their own children after years of struggling with infertility, bringing hope and joy to families

Over the past two years, Xoese Ghana has transformed the lives of couples battling infertility, helping them achieve the long-awaited dream of parenthood

The success stories of five couples supported by Xoese Ghana have sparked inspiration, showing how perseverance and expert care can overcome infertility challenges

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Xoese Ghana, a non-governmental organisation supporting couples with infertility problems to overcome their challenge and embrace parenthood, is celebrating the birth of five babies since it started operation two years ago in 2024.

Xoese Ghana celebrates five successful births from couples overcoming infertility in just two years. Image credit: Xoese Ghana

Source: UGC

The babies, born between February 2025 and March 2026, are three boys and two girls.

In all, four mothers and one father had to undergo fertility treatment and guidance to have their dreams of becoming parents fulfilled.

Xoese boss explains how it all began

The Founder and Executive Director of Xoese Ghana, Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, has explained how the birth of all five babies came about.

She indicated that the first baby, a boy, was born to Madam Milicent, a 28-year-old woman in Tema, who had tried to conceive for five years before coming into contact with Xoese Ghana. She had suffered a pelvic condition that stifled her conception efforts.

Milicent started her treatment in March 2024, and by May of the same year, she conceived.

The second baby boy was born to Madam Josephine, a 41-year-old woman in Ashaiman, on April 24, 2025. She had struggled for 14 years after marriage, moving from one hospital to another, and trying all sorts of concoctions, but the dream of having children eluded her until she came into contact with Xoese Ghana.

Josephine battled hormonal and cervical issues. She began her treatment also in March 2024, and had her baby in April 2025.

The third baby, also a boy, was born on December 4, 2025, to Madam Patience, a 38-year-old woman with PCOS in Teshie. She started her treatment in October 2024 and had her baby in December 2025.

The fourth baby, a girl, was delivered by Madam Eunice, also of Tema, in February 2026. Fertility tests conducted on her and her husband revealed that the husband had oligospermia (Challenges with male reproductive health), alongside other conditions affecting his motility and morphology.

The 36-year-old husband was taken through a rigorous treatment to correct the anomalies. The wife conceived just three months after, and had their baby in February 2026.

The fifth baby girl was born on March 5, 2026, to Madam Grace, who had struggled with secondary infertility nearly four years after having her first child.

All the babies are healthy and doing extremely well, as Xoese Ghana maintains constant touch with the families.

Ms Aryee further expressed deep joy and satisfaction with the achievement Xoese Ghana has attained in just two years, attributing it to God Almighty and Dr Samuel Gyedu Owusu of St. Anthony’s Catholic Hospital.

She detailed that some women are still being treated with the hope that they soon achieve their parenthood dreams.

About Xoese FMS project

Launched in February 2024, the Xoese Fertility and Maternal Support (Xoese FMS) project provides medical support to women and couples seeking assistance to conceive. The initiative was prompted by the discovery during Xoese Ghana's inaugural event, the PCOS Seminar in September 2023, that many couples required help to start their families.

The project has established partnerships with fertility facilities, including Clarity Specialist Scan and Metropolis Healthcare, offering services such as Seminal fluid analysis, hormonal tests, pelvic scans, transvaginal scans, and urine analysis at discounted rates for Xoese Ghana beneficiaries. Collaborations have also been formed with fertility centres like Tema Women's Hospital, Accra Fertility Centre, and Lister Hospitals for advanced cases.

Dr Samuel Gyedu Owusu, the Board Chairman of Xoese Ghana, oversees all cases presented to the organisation, referring them to partner fertility centres when necessary. To date, over 40 women have benefited from the Xoese FMS Project.

In collaboration with Kinapharma Pharmaceutical Limited and Dannex Ayrton Starwin (DAS) Pharmaceutical Limited, the project has donated iron supplements and cough syrups to Tema Manhean Polyclinic, St Anthony's Hospital in Dzodze, Volta Region, and the staff of Mamprobi Polyclinic to help treat anaemia in pregnant women.

Ms Aryee indicated that the Xoese FMS Project would soon expand to other regions of Ghana.

Recently, Xoese Ghana garnered attention for its Fertility Conference and PCOS Management Webinar, aimed at educating women and couples on enhancing fertility and providing direct access to fertility experts.

Gynaecologist, Dr Promise Sefogah, says male infertility is responsible for 70% of cases where couples struggle to conceive in Accra. Photo credit: @promise.sefogah

Source: Facebook

Male infertility responsible for 70% of childlessness

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Promise Sefogah, Vice President of the Fertility Society of Ghana, stated that male infertility accounts for 70% of cases in Accra, where couples struggle to conceive.

According to Dr Promise Sefogah, this is contained in a yet-to-be-published study conducted over three years (2022–2025) in Accra.

The Gynaecologist/Obstetrician specialist stated that the research was conducted among couples seeking fertility treatment in the national capital.

Source: YEN.com.gh