Prophet Oja, founder of Zion Prayer Ministry International, has responded to a confrontation involving himself, his church members and the Nae We Traditional Council

According to him, authorities at the Nungua Gborbu Wulomor informed him that he does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Nae We Traditional Council, for which reason he disregarded the invitation to appear before it

According to him, the confrontation between his church members and some youth from Nae We palace disrupted his church service and led to some physical altercations

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Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Prophet Oja and founder of the Zion Prayer Ministry International, has spoken out following a confrontation between members of his church and representatives from the Nae We Traditional Court of Arbitration.

Narrating his side of the incident, Prophet Oja disclosed that he was earlier summoned before the Nae We Traditional Court by a woman he identified as Ola Maame over allegations of defamation and slander.

Prophet Oja addresses the public following the confrontation at his church premises. Photo credit: Fire Oja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, he honoured the invitation and presented evidence to support his claims; however, the court ruled against him. He stated that he was subsequently fined, with the penalty including rams, fowls, pieces of Khalico cloth, boxes of local gin, whiskey, and a cash amount of GH¢50,000.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Prophet Oja said he sought redress at the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, where he claims he was informed that, as a resident of Nungua, he did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Nae We Traditional authority.

He further noted that he was advised to disregard any subsequent invitations from the Nae We council on the basis that he resides outside their judicial authority.

The prophet expressed surprise over what followed, stating that members of the Nae We Traditional Council later stormed his church auditorium in an attempt to compel him to appear before their leadership.

Prophet Oja shares his side of the dispute involving the Nae We Traditional Council. Photo credit: Fire Oja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said the confrontation disrupted an ongoing church service and resulted in clashes between both sides, leaving some church members injured, an incident he described as unfortunate and regrettable.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Netizens express concern over Fire Oja-Nae We spat

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the ongoing controversy between Pastor Jedidiah Henry Kore and the traditional authorities of the Nae We council. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Williams Ven Geffen commented:

"The question is, could you not have avoided all this drama by just staying focused on ur calling and Ministry?"

Anwiewu Benjamin said:

"I think the temperament of the church members contributes to the misunderstanding or whatever. This is not the full tape. Bring out the full tape and see how events unfolded."

Clems Anthony opined:

"These guys need to be arrested if this country is serious."

Benjamin Aniewu shared:

"Do you think you know God more than anyone? If you care to know, the bible teaches more and explicit on temperament. Please am not scared by your so-called "God will punish me " Come again, okay. Am only saying what triggered the whole show."

Ga youth spit fire over Fire Oja

YEN.com.gh reported that a concerned youth leader in Accra, Nii Lantey Okunka, has called on the leadership of traditional councils across all Ga communities to impose an embargo on self-styled prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore for allegedly disrespecting the Naa We Arbitration Court.

Nii Okunka expressed strong frustration at what he described as a blatant show of disrespect toward the traditional court, noting that it is composed of highly revered leaders under the Ga Traditional Authority and deserves due recognition and decorum.

Throwing more light on the matter, he explained that Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, reportedly walked out of the Naa We Arbitration Court after judgment was delivered in a case involving him and another traditional spiritual practitioner, Ola Maame.

Source: YEN.com.gh