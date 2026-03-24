Content creator VibendGH expressed deep gratitude and excitement after winning a gold tablet in RNAQ’s birthday giveaway, praising the mogul’s generosity

RNAQ explained that the gold distribution was based on recipients’ ages, ranging from one gram for younger fans to five grams for older participants

Business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye addressed the logic behind gifting gold at his birthday, emphasising lasting value and investment potential over typical gifts

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One of the lucky winners of Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s (RNAQ) birthday giveaway has shared his excitement and gratitude.

Content creator VibendGH expresses gratitude after winning gold tablet in RNAQ’s birthday giveaway. Image credit: richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, social media content creator VibendGH expressed joy over his win, attributing it to blessings and God’s favour on the birthday celebrant. He praised RNAQ for enriching his fans through the gold giveaway, calling it a gesture of generosity and inspiration.

RNAQ had earlier announced that the giveaway would benefit 1,000 of its followers. According to the business mogul, winners were selected through a random draw, with the final list published on the day of the birthday celebration. Winners were directed to contact the group to claim their free gold tablets.

Celebrating his victory, VibendGH wrote:

“Thank God we made it to the list of winners of the gold tablets shared yesterday by @Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Keep touching lives. Father God bless your kind heart. God protect your family 🙏🏽❤️.”

He was number 73 on the official winners’ list.

The video has since sparked excitement online, highlighting the impact of RNAQ’s initiative on his fans and followers.

RNAQ addresses winners of birthday gold giveaway

Following his recent birthday celebration, Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) addressed the 1,000 fans who won gold tablets in his giveaway.

In an Instagram post on March 22, 2026, RNAQ thanked his supporters and reflected on the significance of the gesture. He wrote:

"Yesterday was special. Thank you for the love, messages, and prayers I truly appreciate it. As part of the celebration, 1,000 followers were randomly selected to receive gold bars. More than a gift, it’s a reminder of the value we must all learn to build and keep. To the teams across RNAQ Holdings, our partners, stakeholders, and my family, thank you for your unwavering support. We keep building," he wrote.

Watch the TikTok video below.

RNAQ explains logic behind gold giveaway to fans

Earlier, the business mogul, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, outlined how his gold giveaway to fans will be carried out as part of his birthday celebration on March 21, 2026.

In an Instagram video, he explained that the initiative forms part of his effort to celebrate with his supporters by offering them something of lasting value.

According to him, giving out money would not be sufficient, hence the decision to distribute gold, which he described as an investment asset that can increase in value over time.

RNAQ shares that the gold tablet giveaway is going to be based on age to enhance long-term investment for recipients. Image credit: richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: UGC

The business mogul stated that the gold distribution ranges from one gram upwards, depending on the age of the recipients.

He explained that fans between the ages of 18 and 20 will receive one gram of gold, as they have more time to hold onto the asset and allow its value to grow.

According to him, the allocation will increase progressively, with fans above 60 years expected to receive up to five grams of gold, considering they may have less time to wait for the asset to appreciate.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Selection of 1,000 fans

Addressing concerns about how the 1,000 beneficiaries will be selected, RNAQ indicated that the process will not be handled personally.

He stated that the responsibility has been assigned to the National Lottery Authority, which will oversee a random selection process. Names of selected fans will be projected on the day of the celebration for the collection of their gold.

He further noted that the entire process, including the announcement of winners and the distribution, will be streamed live online to ensure transparency and allow the public to follow the event.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye buys $420k Ferrari Purosangue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Richard Nii-Armah Quaye had added a red Ferrari Purosangue, estimated to cost around $420,000, to his ever-growing fleet of plush cars.

A video which went viral online showed the Ferrari and other cars being moved after clearing at the port. He had initially posted the Ferrari, asking if he should get it for Christmas.

Source: YEN.com.gh