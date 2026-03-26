Business mogul K. Fosu has honoured his late mother, Obaapanin Yaa Tiwaa, with a lavish wake-keeping ceremony that has captured widespread attention

Videos from the grand event held in Kumasi, showcasing the decorations, scenes, and overall arrangements, have circulated widely online

Netizens have flooded social media to praise the event, celebrating the dedication and love shown by K. Fosu for his late mother

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A popular business mogul from Oseikrom in the Ashanti Region, K. Fosu, has lost his mother, Obaapanin Elizabeth Yaa Tiwaa.

Oseikrom Business Mogul K. Fosu K. Fosu honours his late mother with a lavish wake-keeping ceremony. Image credit: Zionfelix entertainment/Facebook

Source: UGC

The CEO of Startup Water organised an elaborate wake-keeping ceremony in honour of his late mother, drawing massive public attention.

Videos from the wake, which began on March 25 and continued into the early hours of March 26, have circulated widely, capturing the scale and atmosphere of the event. The scenes, decorations, and overall organisation reflected a high level of detail, with every aspect of the ceremony projecting a strong sense of grandeur.

The residence that hosted mourners also stood out, its appearance reflecting a luxurious setting that complemented the event's tone. A military brass band performed throughout the ceremony, playing hymns that added a solemn and reflective mood to the gathering.

K. Fosu’s commitment to honouring his mother was evident in the scale of the arrangements, demonstrating the deep affection he held for her through the visible investment made in her final moments on earth.

Reports indicate that Obaapanin Yaa Tiwaa will be laid to rest on March 26, 2026. The family is also expected to hold a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The event was attended by family, friends, and several well-known personalities, including Ghanaian actor Lilwin, to pay their final respect.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Nana Asante Bediatuo attends mother's funeral

In a related development, Nana Asante Bediatuo has grabbed attention on social media after attending his late mother’s funeral in Akim Kyebi.

Asante Bediatuo’s mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, reportedly passed away on January 12, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was also a relative of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo’s cousin, and the mother of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima West, Lauretta Korkor Asante.

The Minority leader in Parliament, Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the death of Asante Bediatuo's mother in a statement on January 15, 2026.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that the Minority Caucus in Parliament receives the news of the passing of Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a distinguished matriarch and pillar of strength. She departed this life peacefully on Monday, 12 January 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, surrounded by her loving family,” the statement from the Effutu MP read.

Nana Asante Bediatuo struggles to walk as he attends the funeral of his mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, at Akim Kyebi in the Eastern Region. Image credit: @amistytv2, AlexanderAfenyo-Markin/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Nana Asante Bediatuo storms mother’s funeral

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, the former Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo and Ghana’s Ambassador-at-Large was spotted attending his mother’s final funeral rites in Akim Kyebi.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Amisty TV, the veteran politician and lawyer arrived at her church service.

Asante Bediatuo was seen walking with the help of a cane, which has become indispensable to him since suffering a serious stroke and recovering from it.

He made his way through the church’s compound to the entrance of the building, radiating a quiet dignity amid his struggles to walk and his grief.

The TikTok video of Asante Bediatuo at his mother’s funeral is below.

Akufo-Addo storms Bediatuo's mother's funeral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, turned heads as they arrived at the final funeral rites of Nana Asante Bediatuo’s mother.

The former Executive Secretary to Akufo-Addo, who also happens to be his cousin, lost his mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, in January.

Her final funeral rites were scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Akim Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh