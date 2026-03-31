The son of a mother who died in the Accra Newtown building collapse opened up about the heartbreaking moment he learned of her tragic passing

An emotional video capturing the family’s grief detailed the life, love, and devotion of the woman, leaving viewers moved and reflecting on the sudden loss

The building collapse claimed three lives, while 20 survivors were rescued and are currently receiving medical care at nearby hospitals, as emergency teams worked tirelessly

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The grief of a family affected by the tragic Accra Newtown building collapse took a deeper turn on Monday, March 30, 2026, as the son of one of the deceased recounted the heart-wrenching moment he learned of his mother’s death.

A young man recounts the devastating moment he learned of his mother's death in a building collapse. Image credit: NADMO

Source: Facebook

Speaking to TV3, the young man explained that he left home early on Sunday morning, around 7 a.m., to attend church while his mother, a devoted Christian, was still asleep. He did not anticipate the tragedy that would unfold later that day.

Later, during a church meeting, he noticed several missed calls from his older brother and younger sister. When he finally returned his sister’s call, he was informed that the building where their mother attended service had collapsed.

“I actually left home around 7 AM for church. She was asleep then. Later in the afternoon, I saw my phone ringing repeatedly. My elder brother called, but couldn’t answer because of a meeting,” he said.

He added that his 17-year-old sister, who usually attends the same church, had refused to go that day. Their mother, frustrated by her refusal, went to the service alone, a decision that would have tragic consequences.

“My mother wanted to go with our youngest, who is 17, but she refused. Out of frustration, my mother left alone. While at home, my sister heard a loud noise and people shouting that the church building had collapsed. She knew our mother was inside and rushed to the scene,” he explained.

Watch the full YouTube interview below.

Building collapse claims devoted mother’s life

Upon confirmation from his older brother, he rushed from Dansoman to the site of the disaster. By the time he arrived, the area was crowded with onlookers and rescue teams still working to free survivors from the rubble.

Tragically, by the time he reached the scene, his mother had already been taken to the mortuary.

“I only got to see my mom at the mortuary. She had been rescued unconscious, but it was too late. My sister has been inconsolable, watching videos and pictures of our mother, talking to her as if she were still alive,” he said.

The young man described his mother, who was 58 years old, as a cheerful and devoted Christian, loved by family and community alike. The pain of her loss is compounded by the circumstances of the collapse, leaving the family struggling to come to terms with the sudden tragedy.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Community mourns as building collapse leaves three dead

The Accra Newtown building collapse claimed three lives, while 20 survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Emergency responders, including the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation, worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped.

Residents have continued to assist, offering support to both survivors and the families of the deceased, stressing the community's unity and resilience in the face of tragedy.

As investigations into the cause of the collapse continue, families like this one are left grappling with the painful reality of sudden loss, mourning loved ones while seeking answers.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak confirms three dead in the collapsed old building in Accra Newtown. Image credit: @Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak

Source: Facebook

Part of Amasaman China Mall collapses

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Amasaman China Mall was closed after a partial collapse left two people injured and destroyed some goods.

Ga West officials cite structural integrity issues and implement safety recommendations before reopening.

The Ga West MCE, John Desmond Sowah Nai, explained initial findings after an assessment of the building collapse.

Source: YEN.com.gh