Devastated Man Who Lost Daughter in Accra Newtown Building Collapse Involved in an Accident
Richard, a father mourning the loss of his eldest daughter in the tragic Accra Newtown building collapse, was reportedly involved in an accident yesterday evening near the 37 Military Hospital.
The 14-year-old girl was among the victims of the four-storey building collapse that occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026. While his eldest child tragically lost her life, Richard’s second child, his mother, aunt, and cousin survived the collapse but remain in critical condition, according to reports.
An Instagram post shared by Gossips24TV captured the emotional toll on Richard, highlighting his visible distress as he came to terms with the tragedy. The post noted that he was on his way to check on his surviving family members when the accident occurred.
The incident has added to the series of misfortunes surrounding Richard, whose family continues to receive support from both the community and emergency personnel. Authorities have urged motorists and residents in the area to exercise caution as investigations into the accident are ongoing.
The Accra Newtown building collapse has so far resulted in three confirmed deaths and at least 20 rescues, with emergency teams continuing to search for survivors.
Read the Instagram post below.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh