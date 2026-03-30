Richard, a father mourning the loss of his eldest daughter in the tragic Accra Newtown building collapse, was reportedly involved in an accident yesterday evening near the 37 Military Hospital.

Devastated father whose daughter passed away in the Accra Newtown building collapse gets into an accident. Image credit: Gossips24TV, 1957news/Instagram, @TheIsraelLaryea/X

Source: UGC

The 14-year-old girl was among the victims of the four-storey building collapse that occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026. While his eldest child tragically lost her life, Richard’s second child, his mother, aunt, and cousin survived the collapse but remain in critical condition, according to reports.

An Instagram post shared by Gossips24TV captured the emotional toll on Richard, highlighting his visible distress as he came to terms with the tragedy. The post noted that he was on his way to check on his surviving family members when the accident occurred.

The incident has added to the series of misfortunes surrounding Richard, whose family continues to receive support from both the community and emergency personnel. Authorities have urged motorists and residents in the area to exercise caution as investigations into the accident are ongoing.

The Accra Newtown building collapse has so far resulted in three confirmed deaths and at least 20 rescues, with emergency teams continuing to search for survivors.

Read the Instagram post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh