Ghanaians have voiced deep concern over a seven-story building at Ashale Botwe, warning that it poses serious risks to residents if safety measures remain unchecked

The worry comes after the tragic March 29, 2026, building collapse in Accra Newtown, which claimed three lives and left 20 injured, intensifying scrutiny on local structures

An eyewitness from the Accra Newtown collapse shared a moving account of the victims’ last moments, highlighting the urgent need for stricter building safety enforcement

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A seven-story building at Ashale Botwe has reignited fears over unsafe structures in Accra, raising alarm among residents and safety advocates.

A seven-story building in Ashale Botwe raises alarming safety concerns among residents. Image credit: akwasibugati/Instagram, Getty Images

Source: UGC

The building, first widely reported in the media in November 2020 for its questionable construction, continues to stand despite repeated warnings, posing a serious risk to the community.

This development comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Accra Newtown, where a four-story building collapsed on March 29, 2026, claiming the lives of three people and leaving 20 others injured. The collapse has intensified scrutiny on poorly constructed buildings across the city and raised questions about the enforcement of building regulations.

Residents of Ashale Botwe have expressed deep concern, noting that the seven-story structure shows visible signs of wear and substandard construction. Many allege that the original pillars were inadequate for the height of the building, a complaint echoed by locals for several years without corrective action.

“The building has always worried us. Even back in 2020, we reported cracks and weak supports. Nothing has been done, and now it feels like a disaster waiting to happen,” akwasibugati shared on Instagram.

Structural engineers warn that buildings of such height require strict adherence to safety codes, including reinforced pillars and quality materials. Failure to comply can lead to catastrophic outcomes similar to the Newtown incident.

Authorities have yet to respond publicly to the concerns, but residents and safety advocates are urging immediate inspection and enforcement measures to prevent another tragedy.

With the memory of the Accra Newtown collapse still fresh, the Ashale Botwe structure has become a focal point for calls to strengthen building oversight and ensure that safety is prioritised in all construction projects across the city.

Read the Instagram post below.

Eyewitness recounts building collapse at Accra Newtown

Earlier, an old member of the church affected by the tragic building collapse in Accra Newtown has shared a heart-wrenching account of one of the victims.

According to the woman who also turned out to be a witness, one of the deceased was a widow who had recently lost her husband, leaving behind a child. The woman, who had been a regular attendee at the church along with her daughter, was reportedly at the service alone on the day of the disaster.

“I know two of them, but not the other one. One of them was a woman who lost her husband recently. She always came with her daughter, but that day she came alone,” the eyewitness explained.

She further added, “I also knew the pastor; he had passed even before he was found.”

Eyewitness shares sorrowful account of a widow who perished in the Accra Newtown building collapse. Image credit: Tinanewsgh/Instagram

Source: UGC

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026, involved a four-storey building that had been used as a church. Emergency teams, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), responded swiftly.

Three fatalities were confirmed, and 20 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The community has been left in mourning, grappling with the scale of the tragedy, while authorities continue search and rescue operations and investigate the structural integrity of the building.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Karma President cautions Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President cautioned Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei in a pre-recorded video he shared on his TikTok page on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In a video, the controversial seer prophesied doom for the young Ghanaian preacher.

Source: YEN.com.gh